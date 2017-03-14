News By Tag
Legendary Dog Expert Shares "Dogman" Wisdom in New Book
Author Mark Castillero, More than a Dog Whisperer: Making it Big in the Dog Training Industry, Hopes to Find and Train the Next Generation of Dog Trainers
Mark Castillero, the "Dogman", has been training dogs for years. Now he is sharing his wisdom with those who want to become master dog trainers with his new Amazon Bestselling book, More Than A Dog Whisperer: Making It Big in the Dog Training Industry. As an animal behavior expert and motivational coach, Castillero is able to share insights into dog training as a skill and as a business with those who wish to enter this fascinating field of work.
More Than A Dog Trainer offers tips for beginners in Dog Training 101, which discusses the various types of dog training. Castillero also discusses the transformational, rewarding and primal experience of interacting with these incredible animals as well as how to conduct a business using proven technical and logistical applications to handle marketing, advertising, accounting and contracts, all aspects of a dog training business with which many beginners struggle.
According to Castillero, "Evaluation is key. First, you must attain a good read on the dog, then do the same in regard to the owner. Interacting with pups has its own challenges, but interactions with their humans can be the challenging part of the job. Set yourself up for success by engaging in a very important initial consultation."
Critics have responded with favorable reviews: "More Than a Dog Whisperer enlightens and educates potential and existing dog trainers with its practical, real-life advice and insights. Dogman Mark is highly regarded as one of the lead animal behaviorists in his field and has interwoven fellow mentors' and mentees' stories in his book. If you have a dream of owning your own dog-training business, this is a must-read!"
For those who want to learn more about Dogman Mark's dog-training business, Pro-Train Innovative Dog Training, his website at www.protraindog.com provides detailed information. In addition Mark is offering a Free Customized training course worth $100 in celebration and gratitude of his newly earned Amazon Best Selling status: http://dogmanmark.com
About Mark "Dogman" Castillero: Mark Castillero has been training dogs since 1978. He holds a bachelor's degree from University of California at Davis in animal science, with a concentration in animal behavior. He trains approximately 150 dogs per year and has trained over 10,000 dogs during his career. He is also the founder and general manager of the California Kennel Association, a licensed guide-dog instructor and a member of the International Association of Canine Professionals.
