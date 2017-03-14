News By Tag
World-Renowned, Award-Winning Photographer, Founder 'The People's Portfolio', Highlights G2I 2017
Platon to Deliver Closing Keynote at Gateway to Innovation May 3
G2I has become the region's largest technology conference, attended annually by 1,500 Information Technology (IT) professionals and executives who learn about cutting edge industry developments and share best practices.
Platon is a communicator and storyteller for a range of international publications including Rolling Stone, The New York Times magazine, Vanity Fair, Esquire, GQ and The Sunday Times magazine. He developed a special relationship with TIME magazine, producing more than 20 covers for them. Platon's photograph of Russian Premier Vladimir Putin for TIME magazine's "Person of the Year" cover in 2007 was awarded first prize at the World Press Photo Contest. Platon's non-profit foundation, The People's Portfolio, aspires to create a visual language to enlist public support for human rights around the world.
2017 G2I Keynotes Include Sun Microsystems Co-founder; Entrepreneur Johnny Cupcakes
Platon rounds out another tremendous set of keynote speakers at Gateway to Innovation. Sun Micro Systems Inc. Co-founder and former CEO Scott McNealy will get things kicked off May 3. Then entrepreneur Johnny Earle, founder of the Johnny Cupcakes brand is set to deliver the luncheon keynote. Attendees will also have an opportunity to choose from more than 30 educational sessions and network with colleagues from around the country on issues important to the industry.
"We are tremendously excited about the line-up and the content available at this year's G2I. Once again, we are offering St. Louis technology professionals a national quality conference right in our own back yard," said 2017 conference co-chair David Berndt, Partner at Experience on Demand.
Registration information for the 2017 conference is now available on the G2I web site at https://www.g2iconference.com/
About Gateway to Innovation: Gateway to Innovation is the premier annual collaboration and networking event for IT Professionals in the St. Louis region. Gateway to Innovation inspires innovation through premier educational opportunities led by the industry's top leaders, provides an opportunity to share best practices and fosters collaboration with colleagues who face challenges and opportunities in our fast-paced industry. Since the first event in 2006, Gateway to Innovation has donated more than $ 1,059,261 in scholarships and grants to St. Louis area non-profit organizations. More information can be found at www.g2iconference.com or contact Kristin Tucker at 314-276-7600.
