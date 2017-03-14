News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Customer Management Executives From Square & Petco Join Execs In The Know 2017 Corporate Advisory B
"Putting customers first and continually improving customer experience is critical for any business's success," said Rosenthal. "I'm excited to serve alongside and learn from leaders who share Square's commitment to customers as we work to move our industry forward."
"As a company obsessed with understanding what our consumers' needs are in order to be better pet parents, I'm excited to join this group of like-minded subject matter experts who all share a common goal to exceed our customer's expectations and deliver outstanding experiences,"
The Execs In The Know Advisory Board is a group of top executives in customer experience, from many of today's prominent brands, across various industry verticals. The focus of the board is to provide measurable value to their businesses, by delivering customer experience improvements, in an efficient and effective manner. They leverage research, data, and the experience of a broad network of world class brands to develop leaders, advocate change, and transform the customer experience. They identify gaps, key strategies, and trends that ultimately enhance the Execs In The Know - Customer Response Summits, workshops, and content. They are the cornerstone of the Execs In The Know community and strengthen it through their involvement in various events, webinars, content pieces, philanthropic activities, and meetings.
Newly Elected Board Members:
Nate Rosenthal, Head of Customer Support, Square
Jodi Watson, SVP Petco Direct and acting Chief Marketing Officer, Petco
Existing Board Members:
LeAnne Crocker, Director- Global Reservation Operations Design and Learning Communications, Hyatt
Tim Hickler, VP WW Customer Service Operations, Amazon
Catherine Jensen, VP, Customer Experience, Sony Computer Entertainment America LLC
Michael Martin, Senior Vice-President, Retail Distribution & Channel Strategy and President's Choice Financial Operational Effectiveness, CIBC Retail & Business Banking
Kathryn McGavick, Corporate Vice President, Customer Support, Former Outerwall
Sally McMahon, Vice President Channel Management, SiriusXM
Lisa Oswald, Senior Vice President, Customer Service, Travelzoo Inc.
Andrew Pine, Vice President, Customer Relations, Porsche Cars North America
Ginna Sauerwein, Managing Director, FedEx TechConnect Western Region
Scott Shute, Vice President of Global Customer Operations, LinkedIn
To learn more about the Execs In The Know Advisory Board, visit http://www.execsintheknow.com/
About Execs In The Know
For over 15 years, Execs In The Know has built a reputation of excellence in the Customer Management Industry and a worldwide community of over 50,000 Customer Experience Professionals, dedicated to enhancing the customer service industry. Execs In The Know connects people to engaging industry content, thought leadership, current trends, peer-to-peer collaboration, networking, and industry employment opportunities. Their largest event, Customer Response Summit, takes place twice a year, uniting executives from many of today's leading brands, to create impactful connections and share actionable insights.
Learn more at www.execsintheknow.com.
About Square, Inc.
Square, Inc. creates tools that help sellers of all sizes start, run, and grow their businesses. Square's point-of-sale service offers tools for every part of running a business, from accepting credit cards and tracking inventory, to real-time analytics and invoicing. Square also offers sellers financial and marketing services, including small business financing and customer engagement tools. Businesses and individuals use Square Cash, an easy way to send and receive money, as well as Caviar, a food ordering service for popular restaurants. Square was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Australia.
About Petco and the Petco Foundation
With more than 50 years of service to pet parents, Petco is a leading pet specialty retailer that focuses on nurturing powerful relationships between people and pets. We do this by providing the products, services, advice and experiences that keep pets physically fit, mentally alert, socially engaged and emotionally happy. Everything we do is guided by our vision for Healthier Pets. Happier People. Better World. We operate more than 1,500 Petco and Unleashed by Petco locations across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico; prescription services and pet supplies from the leading veterinary-operated pet product supplier, Drs. Foster & Smith; and petco.com. The Petco Foundation, an independent non-profit organization, has invested more than $175 million since it was created in 1999 to help promote and improve the welfare of companion animals. In conjunction with the Foundation, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, help find homes for more than 400,000 animals every year.
Contact
Execs In The Know
***@execsintheknow.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse