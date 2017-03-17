News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Local Financial Advisor again named one of America's best by Barron's Magazine
Michael W. Landsberg among barron's top state by state financial advisors in America for 2017; his 6th time.
FINANCIAL ADVISORS IN AMERICA FOR 2017; HIS 6TH TIME.
Michael Landsberg, Partner at Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management , associated with Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, in Punta Gorda, Florida was ranked among Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors for 2017, as announced in the weekly magazine's March 4Th issue.
Landsberg ranked 69th in the state of Florida and this was the sixth year he was recognized by Barron's.
"I'm incredibly honored to be recognized alongside the industry's leading advisors," said Landsberg. "My team and I look forward to helping our clients succeed financially by building even stronger client relationships in the year ahead."
The Barron's Top 1200 Advisors--The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of advisors. Factors included in the rankings were assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record and quality of practice. Investment performance isn't an explicit component
Landsberg has 25 years of experience in the brokerage industry. He is a involved in a number of non-profits in Charlotte County including being the President of the Board of Trustees of Charlotte Academy He has an undergraduate degree from Babson College, an MBA from The University of Florida and a postgraduate certificate from The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania. He lives in Port Charlotte with his wife and their three children.
About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network
For 15 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Co, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients. Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network has grown to operate nationwide with 1,404 owners and advisors in 660 practices administering over $95.3 billion in client assets. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC Member SIPC, separate registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. www.wfafinet.com
Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC (WFAFN). Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management is a separate entity from WFAFN.
Contact
Michael landsberg
9413918000
***@landsbergbennett.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse