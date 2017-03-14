TP3 Global and Polar Thermal Packaging agree Strategic Alliance

TP3 Global and Polar Thermal Packaging announce a Strategic Alliance providing customers access to an even wider range of Thermal Protection products.

Contact

Peter Lockett

Marketing Director

***@tp3global.com Peter LockettMarketing Director

End

-- Whilst TP3 Global's SilverSkin product portfolio already offers multiple solutions, Polar Thermal's range of fabric based, high performance protection for the Military, Healthcare and Clinical Trial industries enhances customer choice.The Alliance widens the range of supply chain insulation products available including specialist blood bag transportation solutions, 'last mile' vaccine dispensers, reusable 2-8C clinical trial bag systems and more.The military range includes products that support the medical supply chain, fieldelectronics cooling, battlefield thermal protection and perishable food temperature protection.Clive Wheeldon, Chairman & CEO says "Our strategic relationship with Polar is another exciting step for TP3 Global as we continue to bring choice of high quality solutions and design expertise to our customers.In 2016, we agreed a significant joint venture with Chicago based Q Products and Services (http://www.qsales.com)that added reusable quilts for pallets, air cargo and ocean containers. Polar Thermal products extend our range even further and are a perfect fit for our portfolio."TP3 Global provides qualification services from its UK based Laboratory including environmental chambers, virtual cold chain simulation software and thermal resistance (R value) testing all managed by its highly experienced Packaging Technologists.With locations in America, Europe and Asia, TP3 is presently approved and qualified to support the majority of major Pharmaceutical companies and their Logistics partners.Focusing on the passive protection of temperature sensitive cargo during transit, TP3 Global Ltd was founded in the UK and has manufacturing bases in the Americas, Europe and Asia. TP3 Global's SilverSkin range of thermal pallet covers are qualified as GDP compliant and designed for protection of cold chain and controlled room temperature shipment protection world wide. TP3 Global works with the world's largest Pharmaceutical, Healthcare and Perishable companies who have qualified SilverSkin insulated thermal pallet covers, blankets and wraps to support their cold chain, logistics and supply chain management needs.For further information from TP3 Global, please contact:Polar Thermal Packaging designs, engineers and manufactures soft fabric insulation solutions used for temperature protection of pharmaceutical, clinical trial, blood and electronic military products.: thermal covers, quilts, blankets, cold chain, perishable cargo protection, logistics, supply chain management, reusable, passive temperature sensitive logistics, controlled ambient, controlled room temperature, clinical trials, military, America, USA, South West Europe, Europe, business growth