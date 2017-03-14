NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Santa Ana Winds FC's Adan Coronado

Winds FC Midfielder Scored Twice and had Two Assists in 5-0 Victory in Week 3

-- Santa Ana Winds FC midfielder Adan Coronado has been named United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) National Player of the Week. The California native had two goals and two assists in Winds FC's 5-0 win over Newhall Premier on Saturday, March 18.Coronado started and played 90 minutes in Winds FC's comprehensive performance. Winds FC (2-1-0 overall) stays in the top half of the UPSL's Pro Premier Division Western Conference table with the win.Coronado, who was first discovered by Santa Ana Winds before moving on to a professional career (last playing for AZAL PFC in Azerbaijan), returned in January as a free agent and is contributing in big ways for his former club, scoring first and third goals on Saturday for Winds FC.The UPSL National Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by members of the league and journalists covering the UPSL.- Chuck Pitts (L.A. Wolves FC)- Shailer Thomas (Colorado Rush)- Adan Coronado (Santa Ana Winds FC)The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 50 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado, New Jersey and New York. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 60-plus teams targeted for 2017 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer)Contact UPSL:info@upslsoccernews.comDirect: 310-415-5691Media Relations:Dennis Popedennis.pope@upslsoccernews.comDirect: 951-675-3963www.twitter.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague