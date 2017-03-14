Country(s)
Industry News
The Allstate Foundation awards $2,000 to Ellie's Hats on behalf of local Agents
Grants support Chantilly, VA and Manassas, VA Allstate insurance agents and their passion to help children battling cancer
Ellie's Hats supports children battling cancer and their families. Christine and Michael helped organize a fundraiser in which they collected hats and worked to raise the awareness of childhood cancer and the great work that the nonprofit does for local families.
Allstate agent Christine Angles said, "Ellie's Hats is a local non-profit, reaching out directly to children battling cancer. Founder Jay Coakley is passionate about helping children with cancer and their families." Allstate agent Michael Angles added, "As parents, we know how important it is to have good health for your children and family. When kids and their families are suffering, we want to make it easier for them." Christine and Michael believe that being Allstate agents is more than low prices on home insurance, car insurance, and life insurance. As Allstate agents, they get to know local families and support their community.
The Allstate Foundation has a history of investing in community efforts of agency owners and employees who demonstrate passion for their communities and have a profound understanding of what they need most.
Jay Coakley, Ellie's Hats Founder, said, "The Allstate Foundation grants made it possible for Ellie's Hats to continue our mission to provide gifts to families who have a child battling cancer, and are struggling financially. I'm happy to have met Mike and Christine Angles and have their support."
Ellie's Hats is one of the 5,000 organizations that received The Allstate Foundation Helping Hands® in the Community grants. In 2016 alone, Allstate and The Allstate Foundation provided more than $42 million to support local communities where agency owners and employees volunteered their time and talents.
About The Allstate Foundation
Established in 1952, The Allstate Foundation is an independent, charitable organization made possible by subsidiaries of The Allstate Corporation. Through partnerships with nonprofit organizations across the country, The Allstate Foundation brings the relationships, reputation and resources of Allstate to support innovative and lasting solutions that enhance people's well-being and prosperity. With a focus on building financial independence for domestic violence survivors, empowering youth and celebrating the charitable community involvement of Allstate agency owners and employees, The Allstate Foundation works to bring out the good in people's lives. For more information, visit www.AllstateFoundation.org
Contact
Christine Angles
***@allstate.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse