Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners Announces New Sales Manager

Veteran Salesman and Manager Dean Estridge To Lead Greater Savannah Area Market Sales
 
 
Dean Estridge
Dean Estridge
 
SAVANNAH, Ga. - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners announces today the addition of Dean Estridge as Sales Manager for the Greater Savannah Area. Dean brings with him an impressive 30 years of sales and management experience and will work with real estate agents in the company's Savannah, Pooler and Richmond Hill offices.

Dean first affiliated with Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners as a real estate agent in 2003, and has worked for the past 10 years as a licensed broker. Prior to working in real estate, Dean had a thriving management career in the telecommunications field, where he developed some of the most successful sales teams in the country. He is a Marine Corps veteran and Savannah native.

"I am honored to accept this position and to work with such a talented group of agents," says Dean. "Coldwell Banker resources are on the cutting edge of technology and the sky is truly the limit for what agents can achieve in today's market."

Dean brings a unique management style that focuses on guiding others to reach their goals and developing tangible priorities.  He promotes the concept of extreme ownership – a style of business that focuses on individual success through commitment, engagement, and integrity. In previous sales management roles, he has led his sales team to be the number one sales force in the nation over 12 consecutive months.

"Dean's decorated background in sales made him the ideal candidate to oversee the growth we have experienced in our Savannah area offices, both in the sales sector and with and the addition of new team members" says Tom Woiwode, Managing Broker of Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners. "Dean is a respected salesman, a man of integrity, and has extensive experience in the real estate sales process.  These attributes will be instrumental to our continued growth and agent development."

About Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners

Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners, established in 1995, is a full-service real estate firm with office locations covering Beaufort, South Carolina, through the greater Savannah area to Kingsland, Georgia. In addition to listing and selling residential real estate, Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners' other divisions include commercial real estate, property management, relocation services, new home and a real estate school. The company's corporate offices are located at 6349 Abercorn St., Savannah, Georgia. For more information, visit their Web site at http://coldwellbankerplatinum.com/ .

Media Contact
Contact Beth Ann Walker, Director of Marketing
***@mycbpp.com
End
Source:Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners
Email:***@mycbpp.com Email Verified
