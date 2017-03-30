 
News By Tag
* Foster Care
* Adoption
* Spanish
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Family
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Oxnard
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514


Spanish Informational meeting to become a resource parent

 
OXNARD, Calif. - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- As a resource family, you become a link in a lifelong chain. You can provide the unconditional healing, support, and guidance that can help a child and siblings thrive and grow as every child needs. When children have been removed from their families for whatever period of time, they especially need a loving parent to tuck them into bed, provide comfort and play, prepare meals with them, and even encourage them to go to college. If you are looking for a way to make a difference in the world, make a world of difference in the life of a child by becoming a resource parent. Foster VC Kids welcomes you to attend an open informational meeting that will explore resource parenting and help you decide if it's is the right choice for you.  This informational meeting will be presented in Spanish.

Event Information:

Who:Foster VC Kids

What: Ventura County Resource Parent Informational Meeting

When: Thursday, March 30, 2017, 6-8 p.m.

Where:Christa Mcauliffe Elementary School, 3300 Via Marina Ave. Oxnard, CA 93035

About Ventura County Human Services Agency, Foster VC Kids

Ventura County Human Services Agency (VCHSA) strengthens families, supports self-sufficiency and promotes safety, health, and well-being. All of their service areas operate and perform at the highest level to meet the needs of individuals, families, and the community by providing assistance, aid, and protection for foster youth and beyond. VCHSA demonstrates the ability to work in multicultural environments and ensures that policies, programs, and actions communicate respect for the dignity of all people. Visit www.fostervckids.org for more information.

Contact
Briana Kallas
Consortium Media
***@consortium-media.com
End
Source:Foster VC Kids
Email:***@consortium-media.com
Posted By:***@consortium-media.com Email Verified
Tags:Foster Care, Adoption, Spanish
Industry:Family
Location:Oxnard - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Consortium Media Services PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share