Spanish Informational meeting to become a resource parent

-- As a resource family, you become a link in a lifelong chain. You can provide the unconditional healing, support, and guidance that can help a child and siblings thrive and grow as every child needs. When children have been removed from their families for whatever period of time, they especially need a loving parent to tuck them into bed, provide comfort and play, prepare meals with them, and even encourage them to go to college. If you are looking for a way to make a difference in the world, make a world of difference in the life of a child by becoming a resource parent. Foster VC Kids welcomes you to attend an open informational meeting that will explore resource parenting and help you decide if it's is the right choice for you. This informational meeting will be presented in Spanish.Foster VC KidsVentura County Resource Parent Informational MeetingThursday, March 30, 2017, 6-8 p.m.Christa Mcauliffe Elementary School, 3300 Via Marina Ave. Oxnard, CA 93035Ventura County Human Services Agency (VCHSA) strengthens families, supports self-sufficiency and promotes safety, health, and well-being. All of their service areas operate and perform at the highest level to meet the needs of individuals, families, and the community by providing assistance, aid, and protection for foster youth and beyond. VCHSA demonstrates the ability to work in multicultural environments and ensures that policies, programs, and actions communicate respect for the dignity of all people. Visit www.fostervckids.org for more information.