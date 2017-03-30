News By Tag
Spanish Informational meeting to become a resource parent
Event Information:
Who:Foster VC Kids
What: Ventura County Resource Parent Informational Meeting
When: Thursday, March 30, 2017, 6-8 p.m.
Where:Christa Mcauliffe Elementary School, 3300 Via Marina Ave. Oxnard, CA 93035
About Ventura County Human Services Agency, Foster VC Kids
Ventura County Human Services Agency (VCHSA) strengthens families, supports self-sufficiency and promotes safety, health, and well-being. All of their service areas operate and perform at the highest level to meet the needs of individuals, families, and the community by providing assistance, aid, and protection for foster youth and beyond. VCHSA demonstrates the ability to work in multicultural environments and ensures that policies, programs, and actions communicate respect for the dignity of all people. Visit www.fostervckids.org for more information.
