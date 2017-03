Klyde Warren Park in Dallas Celebrates Spring Break With The Food Truck Frenzy, presented by Nissan,

Spring Break "In The Park" Just Doesn't Get ANY BETTER Than This................

End

-- Food Truck Frenzy, presented by Nissan, kicked off Saturday, March 18. The free, all-day event featured 25 food trucks, oversized lawn-games, kids' crafts, family-friendly activities and culminates with a live concert by local band,And this is going to happen for a whole month with local and national bandsCreated and produced by the band leader of Emerald City Deno Taglioli, Party Machine brings the same high energy, interactive performance made famous by the Emerald City Band."While there are activities happening at the park each and every day, we always do something extra special for Spring Break," said park president Tara Green. "We are thankful to Nissan for helping us supply the fun for our guests at this event and all of our signature events throughout the year."The Food Truck Frenzy and concert take place on the Ginsburg Family Great Lawn, located on the West Lawn of Klyde Warren Park. For a full schedule of events visit KlydeWarrenPark.org ( https://www.klydewarrenpark.org/ Things-To-Do/ events/sprin... )."Nissan is proud to support Klyde Warren Park and their continuing efforts to produce exceptional programming and events for the entire Dallas-Ft. Worth community," said Fred DePerez, regional vice president, Nissan Central Region, Nissan North America, Inc.This is the third signature event presented by Nissan since the automotive brand became the official vehicle and premier sponsor of the park last June. This year Nissan also is hosting the Nissan Nightlife Concert series at the park – six shows that are free and open to the public.Sat., 3/18 Spring Fling Party Machine The Jibs 4- 8 p.m.Thu., 3/23 Nissan Nightlife Young Guru The Jibs 6 – 9 p.m.Thu., 4/6 Nissan Nightlife Eric Paslay Christy Ray 6 – 9 p.m.Thu., 4/13 Nissan Nightlife Dustin Lynch / RaeLynn The Jibs 6 – 9 p.m.Thu., 4/20 Nissan Nightlife Emerald City The Jibs 6 – 9 p.m.Thu., 4/27 Nissan Nightlife Prophets and Outlaws Christy Ray 6 – 9 p.m."We are dedicated to superior performance in our vehicles, and in the events we host," said DePerez. "It's exciting to bring our 2017 Nissan "Texas TITAN" to these shows; the TITAN XD was named "Texas Truck of the Year" in 2015 by the Texas Auto Writers Association so it's fitting to acknowledge the Lone Star State with this special vehicle."With more than one million visitors and 1,300 free programs in the park annually, Klyde Warren Park and the Woodall Rodgers Park Foundation rely on private donations from individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors to manage and operate Dallas' most active greenspace.Klyde Warren Park is a 5.2-acre deck park, bridging Uptown Dallas to downtown Dallas. The park is privately-funded and operated by the Woodall Rodgers Park Foundation to connect the community and enrich lives through free active programming and educational opportunities in a pristine and safe, centrally-located, entertainment-rich greenspace where everyone is welcome. Corporate partnerships and donations ensure that this mission will continue today and into the future.In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010.Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, Infiniti and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2015, the company sold more than 5.4 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 12.2 trillion yen. Nissan engineers, manufactures and markets the world's best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan's global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan manages operations in six regions: ASEAN & Oceania; Africa, Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America and North America. Nissan has been partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and Mitsubishi Motors since 2016 under the Renault-Nissan Alliance.WWW.A3MARKETING.COM / NASHVILLE TN