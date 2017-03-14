HomeAid Atlanta & Jim Chapman Communities Celebrate Family Promise Dedication

News By Tag
Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, visitors enjoyed an open house and met the home's residents, who moved in that evening. The family of two adults, their five children, and a nephew had experienced severe financial hardships that led them to seek assistance from Family Promise. Lindsey McCamy, Family Promise Hall County Director explained, "This home will allow the family to save a portion of their rent while continuing to attend important financial classes throughout their stay. This will allow them several more months of learning and time to practice better budgeting skills before finding a more permanent home."
Jim Chapman Communities' beautiful, top-of-the line home was featured at the International Builders Show in Orlando this past January, prior to its relocation to Family Promise of Hall County. Design2Sell donated design services, furniture, and accessories to help welcome residents. Maytag, a national partner of HomeAid, generously donated appliances.
HomeAid Atlanta, founded in 2001, is a nonprofit organization that builds new lives for homeless families and individuals through housing and community outreach. HomeAid works in partnership with the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association, as well as community building industry organizations, to assist people experiencing homelessness. To date, HomeAid Atlanta has completed over 76 housing, remodel and care day projects at locations that serve victims of domestic violence, teen mothers, and more. Learn more at www.homeaidatlanta.org.
Family Promise of Hall County's mission is to equip the community to end the cycle of family homelessness, and envisions a community where every family has a stable home, a sustainable income, and a hope for a better future together. The Next Step Program provides affordable housing opportunities to graduates of the Family Promise program.
Jim Chapman, an Atlanta native, started his own custom home building firm, Jim Chapman Fine Homes, in 1998 after earning an MBA from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill. In 2005, he began building and developing an active adult portfolio under the brand of Jim Chapman Communities. He builds under both brands throughout Buckhead, Vinings, Cobb, Forsyth, Fulton, Cherokee, Paulding and Douglas counties. His design partner, mentor, and father, Jim Chapman Sr., is a well-known Atlanta architect.
