News By Tag
* Baby
* MOMS
* Toddlers
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Model Scout, Inc. and Dillard's present fashion show at 'The Joyful Journey Baby Expo' event
Attendees will be able to enjoy a Baby and Toddler fashion show presentation sponsored by Model Scout,, Inc. and Dillard's at the upcoming 'Joyful Journey baby Expo Extravaganza' event being held in the Oviedo Mall Community Room
"I am extremely pleased to have Model Scout, Inc. and Dillard's on board the 'Joyful Journey Baby Expo Extravaganza' event with this special feature presentation which will share the joy of seeing fashionable babies and toddlers via the fun-filled showcase of baby and toddler wear which will surely generate lots of 'oohs' and 'aahs' from the audience" Sandy Isaacs, Owner of Journey of Joy Children's Events has commented. "The presentation helps to enhance and reinforce the already existing positive feelings generated from an event of this nature which focuses on the blessings of babies in a family"
'The Joyful Journey Baby Expo Extravaganza' 2017 will capture the essence of the joy that comes with the excitement within families as they prepare for their new little ones. Getting a taste of 'spring fashion flair and fancy' for babies and toddlers will be an additoinal treat to the special Baby Expo event designed for families!
The event overall caters to Expecting Moms in an environment which offers Education and Parent Resources in an interactive atmosphere for Moms who need help building their baby registry, parents who wish to know more about family oriented activities in their community, Moms-To-Be who want to know more about a variety of Mom and Baby products and services, Moms who need 'baby consultations', Parents who are seeking general or specific family resources, Moms who wish to hear from baby experts, Moms seeking a healthy lifestyle for themselves and their babies, Moms who need pampering and Moms who simply have a lot of questions about their pregnancies and the needs of their babies. The one-stop shop event is designed to positiviely impact Moms-To-Be, Babies and Families
This is an extraordinary event not to be missed. Admission is FREE for all attendees. For more information, visit www.journeyofjoychildrensevents.com or contact Sandy Isaacs, Owner and Event Coordinator at (407) 272-7522 or email: sandy@journeyofjoychildrensevents.com
.ABOUT JOURNEY OF JOY CHILDREN'S EVENTS
'The Journey of Joy Children's Events' is a variety of children's events presented by Sandy Isaacs, a former Kindergarten Teacher who holds a degree in Early Childhood Education. 'The Journey of Joy Children's Events' is designed to give focus to babies and young children with showcasing products, services and organizations which support this interest. Incorporated in the 'Journey of Joy Children's Events' which significantly aligns with the realm of positively impacting Early Childhood Development interests, are Educational Forums for Parents, a Baby Expo, Children's Praise Concert, Children's Expo & Family Fun Fest and other 'Fun, Play and Learn' type events.
Contact
Sandy Isaacs (Owner/CEO)
Journey of Joy Children's Events
(407) 272-7522
sandy@journeyofjoychildrensevents.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse