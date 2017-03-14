News By Tag
New service being offered in Portland, Oregon to help concerned families of older drivers
Having received this certification, Sandoval is now well-suited to provide older drivers and their families with a very specific program that will help make decisions on how to keep the older driver safe.
The "Beyond Driving with Dignity" professional certification program has been designed to equip Sandoval and other professionals throughout the United States with tools necessary to help older drivers and their families work through the complicated issue of age-related diminishing driving skills.
"The 'Beyond Driving with Dignity' program provides concerned families with the missing link between their desire to bring the driving issue to a peaceful resolution, and their ability to actually do so", explains Sandoval. He can be reached at 314-220-0225 or by email at tony@keepingussafe.org.
Certification in the Beyond Driving with Dignity program is designed to be a common-sense approach to facilitate (and often times mediate!) rational, common-sense driving-related solutions based on tangible facts and personal observations.
The "Beyond Driving with Dignity" professional will receive annual in-service trainings and is required to meet standards of professionalism to maintain their certification.
For more information on the program please visit www.keepingussafe.org. Media inquiries are asked to call 216-904-8841 for more information.
