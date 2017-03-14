 
News By Tag
* Keeping Us Safe
* Beyond Driving With Dignity
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Family
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Portland
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514

New service being offered in Portland, Oregon to help concerned families of older drivers

Having received this certification, Sandoval is now well-suited to provide older drivers and their families with a very specific program that will help make decisions on how to keep the older driver safe.
 
PORTLAND, Ore. - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Keeping Us Safe is proud to announce that Anthony Sandoval has successfully completed an intensive training program and is now certified as a "Beyond Driving with Dignity" Professional.

The "Beyond Driving with Dignity" professional certification program has been designed to equip Sandoval and other professionals throughout the United States with tools necessary to help older drivers and their families work through the complicated issue of age-related diminishing driving skills.

Having received this certification, Sandoval is now well-suited to provide older drivers and their families with a very specific program that will help make decisions on how to keep the older driver safe.

"The 'Beyond Driving with Dignity' program provides concerned families with the missing link between their desire to bring the driving issue to a peaceful resolution, and their ability to actually do so", explains Sandoval.  He can be reached at 314-220-0225 or by email at tony@keepingussafe.org.

Certification in the Beyond Driving with Dignity program is designed to be a common-sense approach to facilitate (and often times mediate!) rational, common-sense driving-related solutions based on tangible facts and personal observations.

The "Beyond Driving with Dignity" professional will receive annual in-service trainings and is required to meet standards of professionalism to maintain their certification.

For more information on the program please visit www.keepingussafe.org.  Media inquiries are asked to call 216-904-8841 for more information.

Contact
Matt Gurwell
Founder, Keeping Us Safe
***@keepingussafe.org
End
Source:Keeping Us Safe, LLC
Email:***@keepingussafe.org Email Verified
Tags:Keeping Us Safe, Beyond Driving With Dignity
Industry:Family
Location:Portland - Oregon - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Keeping Us Safe News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share