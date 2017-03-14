Memphis Branch Ushers In New Leadership In Preparation For Centennial

Stage set for new branch president, officers and executive committee members

Contact

Welch Public Relations

www.WelchPR.com

***@welchpr.com Welch Public Relationswww.WelchPR.com

End

-- The Memphis Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will host its bi-annual installation of Officers and General Membership Meeting on Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 4 p.m. at Mt. Olive CME Church, 538 Dr. M. L. King Jr Avenue, Memphis, TN 38126."We are truly excited about this great opportunity to serve the citizens of Memphis and to advance the mission of the NAACP during the Memphis Branch's centennial year and into the future," said Deidre Malone, President, Executive Committee, NAACP Memphis Branch. "There is still so much work to do on so many fronts including education, prison reform, healthcare, and of course civil and human rights. More than anything, we need everyone who cares about these issues to join us under the NAACP banner to fight in the upcoming days ahead for these causes."Malone is the Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Carter Malone Group, LLC (CMG), a public relations, marketing, and advertising firm headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Prior to opening CMG in 2003, Malone served as Vice President of Marketing Development for ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Director of Public Relations for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Malone formerly served on the board of directors for the Economic Growth Development Engine Board and is the Immediate Past-President of the Tennessee Women's Political Caucus. She is a former Shelby County Commissioner, and Democratic Nominee for Shelby County Mayor, active community member and mother of two.Come meet the new Officers and Executive Committee Members and learn more about the direction of the Memphis NAACP Branch. This event is open to all NAACP Members and the General Public. For more information contact Sherry Boyce at 901. 521.1343 or email at Sherry@NAACPMEMPHIS.org.www.memphisnaacp.org