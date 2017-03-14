 
News By Tag
* Auto Window Tint Boston
* Residential Window Films
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Billerica
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514


Boston Area Tinter-Tint King Now Elite Advisor Approved

Tint King has now reached Elite Advisor status on the top home improvement screening website homeadvisor.com.
 
BILLERICA, Mass. - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Throughout its 34 years of service, Tint King has received numerous accolades, both from satisfied customers as well as from others in the window film industry. Their latest achievement involves earning Elite Advisor certification on homeadvisor.com, a leading home improvement screening website.

This certification is given to companies that receive very high ratings from homeowners concerning the quality of their customer service. Tint King has achieved a rating of 4.83/5 for quality, customer service, and value for the money. Many previous customers have commended them for giving clear, concise instructions, and never trying to upsell them on more expensive products or services.

Being listed on homeadvisor.com is quite an accomplishment in itself, as the company performs a rigorous screening process that includes a criminal background check, civil and criminal records checks, licensing verification, and identity verification. Contractors who consistently receive high marks may then be given "badges" such as the elite advisor certification, which helps homeowners distinguish who is the "best of the best." Previously, Tint King was awarded a badge for five years of approved service, and was distinguished as a top-rated professional in the window film industry.

Tint King is proud of their accomplishment, and strives to provide the same level of service to every customer regardless of the size or scope of the project. They also proudly guarantee each and every job they perform. To find out more about the products or services they offer, or to see photographs of past work, individuals may visit their website at http://www.tint-king.com.

Contact
Brian Timm
***@tint-king.com
End
Source:
Email:***@tint-king.com
Tags:Auto Window Tint Boston, Residential Window Films
Industry:Home
Location:Billerica - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Tint King PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share