News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Boston Area Tinter-Tint King Now Elite Advisor Approved
Tint King has now reached Elite Advisor status on the top home improvement screening website homeadvisor.com.
This certification is given to companies that receive very high ratings from homeowners concerning the quality of their customer service. Tint King has achieved a rating of 4.83/5 for quality, customer service, and value for the money. Many previous customers have commended them for giving clear, concise instructions, and never trying to upsell them on more expensive products or services.
Being listed on homeadvisor.com is quite an accomplishment in itself, as the company performs a rigorous screening process that includes a criminal background check, civil and criminal records checks, licensing verification, and identity verification. Contractors who consistently receive high marks may then be given "badges" such as the elite advisor certification, which helps homeowners distinguish who is the "best of the best." Previously, Tint King was awarded a badge for five years of approved service, and was distinguished as a top-rated professional in the window film industry.
Tint King is proud of their accomplishment, and strives to provide the same level of service to every customer regardless of the size or scope of the project. They also proudly guarantee each and every job they perform. To find out more about the products or services they offer, or to see photographs of past work, individuals may visit their website at http://www.tint-
Contact
Brian Timm
***@tint-king.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse