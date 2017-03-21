News By Tag
April 2017 Webinars Announced by BizLibrary, a Leader in Online Employee Training Solutions
The Expert Presenter Series continues in April with Dick Finnegan, CEO of C-Suite Analytics and author of four top-selling books. Dick will be presenting on how to use stay interviews to reduce employee turnover and help top talent reach their highest potential.
Also presenting in April are Shannon Kluczny, Chief Revenue Officer with BizLibrary, and Erin Boettge, Content Marketing Manager with BizLibrary. Shannon will be presenting on the skills necessary for employee training program managers to succeed, and Erin will share best practices for developing the next generation of leaders before they are put into leadership positions.
These complimentary webinars are approved for 1 recertification credit hour (general HR) toward PHR, SPHR and GPHR through the HR Certification Institute as well as 1 recertification credit hour (PDC) toward SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP through the Society of Human Resource Management.
April Webinar Schedule:
Wednesday, April 12: Best Practices for Developing Your Emerging Leaders presented by Erin Boettge.
Wednesday, April 19: The Top 10 Essential Skills Every Employee Training Program Manager Needs Right Now presented by Shannon Kluczny.
Wednesday, April 26: The Power of Stay Interviews for Employee Engagement & Retention presented by Dick Finnegan.
Visit BizLibrary's Webinar page here:https://www.bizlibrary.com/
"Stay Interviews are a powerful way for organizations to increase employee retention, and we're glad to have Dick Finnegan back to present on this topic as a subject matter expert," said Erin Pinkowski, Director of Marketing with BizLibrary.
"Shannon has many years of experience working with program managers to improve their employee training programs and is always ready to share her wealth of knowledge with the training community. The topic of developing emerging leaders is becoming more and more imperative, and the best practices Erin will be sharing are hugely important for current leaders to prioritize,"
About BizLibrary
BizLibrary is a leading provider of online employee training solutions. Our award-winning online training library contains more than 6,000 micro-video lessons, video courses, interactive videos, and elearning courses covering a wide variety of topic areas and includes additional support materials to further increase learning retention.
Our learning technology platform is powerful and easy to use. All of our online training solutions are mobile-ready, allowing learners unlimited access to training content on any device, anytime and anywhere for true just-in-time learning. Engage your employees and drive business results by improving the way your employees learn with BizLibrary. Learn more at www.bizlibrary.com (https://www.bizlibrary.com/
