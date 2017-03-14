Gail Lamarche to Present at National Legal Marketing Conference in Las Vegas

Gail Lamarche, Director of Marketing

-- Gail Lamarche, Director of Marketing at Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., will speak at the 2017 Legal Marketing Association Annual Conference on March 27 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lamarche will present "How Solo Marketers Can Make a Big Splash in a Small to Mid-Sized Pond" as part of a pre-conference session focusing on "Impact Marketing for Small to Mid-Sized Law Firms." Lamarche will discuss ways to improve communication, various coaching and business development programs to help lawyers become more focused and strategic, and tips to help lawyers embrace various social media platforms.Lamarche is responsible for all of Henderson Franklin's marketing efforts, including advertising, branding, business and client development, budget planning, events, public relations, seminars and sponsorships. She incorporates social media into the firm's legal marketing initiatives and assisted in the launch of the firm's three blogs, the Southwest Florida Employment Law Blog, the Legal Scoop on Southwest Florida Real Estate and the Southwest Florida Business and IP Bulletin. Lamarche also guest blogs and speaks on the use of social media to various industry and professional groups.Lamarche serves on the Southwest Florida Seminole Board of Directors and is a member of the Red Sox Celebrity Golf Classic Tournament Committee which supports the Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida. Lamarche previously served on the Legal Marketing Association's Social Media Shared Interest Group Leadership Committee for several years. She also was a co-founder, Steering Committee member and past president of the Social Media Club of Southwest Florida. She can be reached at gail.lamarche@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1186.Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 50 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, business and civil litigation, employment law, estate planning, family law, intellectual property, workers' compensation, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients build their homes, businesses and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Sanibel Island and Naples (by appointment only). For more information on Lamarche, visit www.henlaw.com.