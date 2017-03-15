News By Tag
Philips introduces new recorder for musicians
New, high-fidelity audio recorder uses three microphones to capture exceptional quality music recordings
· Three high-quality microphones that can record both PCM (WAV) and MP3 files at up to 24 bit/96 kHz sampling rate, capturing soft tones as well as loud drums and promising crystal-clear sound quality.
· XLR and line-in connectors allow musicians to easily plug in their e-guitar or keyboard and record directly, even from multiple sources at the same time, to record their voice and instruments simultaneously.
· Adjustable input volume helps minimize background noises and interference, giving users greater control over their recordings by simply adjusting a dial on the side of the device.
"This new device is a must-have for hobby and professional musicians, composers, song writers and music students alike," says Stefan Satrapa-Binder, lead guitarist from the Austrian band Stan Green. "Whenever I have an idea for a new tune, I play it on my guitar and am immediately able to record it with the VoiceTracer."
The Philips VoiceTracer DVT7500 is the latest in a new range of voice recorders from Speech Processing Solutions, and deploys several product features to ensure ease-of-use and on-the-go recording. The new device touts an internal memory of 16 GB, and a microSD memory card slot that supports up to 64 GB of additional memory for virtually unlimited recording space. The large color display offers users an easy-to-read and intuitive operation, while the high-capacity Li-polymer battery guarantees a recording life of up to 30 hours, and can be easily re-charged with a standard micro USB cable.
"We have worked to ensure that the new Philips VoiceTracer for music recordings is easy and intuitive to use, so that musicians can focus on the playing their instrument and not waste any time setting up complex equipment," says Dr. Thomas Brauner, CEO of Speech Processing Solutions. "Every element of the DVT7500 has been created with musicians and music lovers in mind to ensure a seamless recording process that yields the highest quality music files."
About Speech Processing Solutions
Speech Processing Solutions (http://www.speech.com/
