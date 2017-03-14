 
Alex Oliveira, CEO of Prediq Media, To Speak at WordCamp Miami 2017

 
 
BOCA RATON, Fla. - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Miami, FL – Prediq Media CEO Alex Oliveira will be a featured speaker at the 9th annual WordCamp Miami, a conference put on by experts focusing on everything WordPress at Florida International University in Miami from March 24th through March 26th.  Oliveira, a seasoned market technologist and entrepreneur, will give attendees at WordCamp, one of the largest technology events in South Florida, insight into the importance of building and marketing a successful landing page.

"WordCamp Miami is always an exciting weekend of events, sessions and interactive workshops for anyone wanting to master WordPress," said Oliveira. "There's something for everyone, and I'm looking forward to once again sharing some invaluable insights into the increasingly-popular WordPress software."

WordCamps are casual, locally-organized conferences covering everything related to WordPress, the free and open source personal publishing software that powers over 75 million sites on the web. WordCamps include sessions on how to use WordPress more effectively, beginning plugin and theme development, advanced techniques, security, and more. WordCamps are attended by people ranging from blogging newbies to professional WordPress developers and consultants. For more information, visit https://2017.miami.wordcamp.org/.

         Prediq Media Group, a sponsor of WordCamp Miami 2017, is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Boca Raton, Florida.  With an emphasis on creating dynamic social media marketing, search marketing and lead generation strategies for small- and medium-sized businesses, the agency aims to keep clients ahead of the curve in an ever-changing tech world. Prediq Media offers clients a marketing software with a comprehensive business center and a suite of services that will allow businesses to strengthen their online presence. For more information, call 800-796-0201 (tel:(800)%20796-0201) or visit www.prediqmedia.com.

Contact
Erin Oliveira
***@quotebound.com
End
