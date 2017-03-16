 
True and Living God International Ministries announces the release of "Church Hurt"

 
 
NEWARK, Del. - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- True and Living God International Ministries announces the release of "Church Hurt", the debut self-help book of Dianna Price. This book explains how to flow free in God.  Are you ready to take down the denominations walls? Are you ready to be free from traditions? Taking off your nature to gain Jesus culture and nature.  Are you ready to break free from legalism?  Jesus message was radical.  Are you ready to expand from reading the bible to hearing the heart of God?

Church Hurt provides strategies and revelation for overcoming all hurts. This book gives insight to use the adversities we face to pull out our gifts we have in God. Price takes readers on an encouraging excursion of reflection and experience, revealing how hurt has propelled her to her destiny.

Dianna is a prophetess ordained by God and the founder of True and Living God International Ministries. She is happily married to a wonderful man and has 2 beautiful children whom are her heart. Dianna is a visionary,  public speaker and author. She is focused and driven and determined to changes lives!


Order your copy, via True and Living God website www.trueandlivinggod.com and Amazon.

