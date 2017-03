KASE Qtr Productions Announces Joint Venture with SPMG Media: KASEnPoint

Through this collaboration KASEnPoint will provide a unique platform for the revolution and evolution of the Indie Artist. Our motto is "We stress your success".

--a leading international entertainment management firm has embarked on a joint venture withone of the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firms in the United States. This collaboration provides a full array of management and marketing services for Independent Artists under its new companyMusicians and entertainers from all over the globe have gifts that far too often go unnoticed, under served and greatly underappreciated. Through this collaboration, KASEnPoint provides independent artists with artist development, promotions, marketing, securing airplay, live event campaigns and many other services to ensure revenue creation and broader brand exposure..," states Tony Smith, President of KASEnPoint." he stated.KASEnPoint currently managing artists YaYa Diamond, Tony Saunders and Magdalena Chovancova. We work with some prolific artists including Gail Jhonson, Jazz In Pink, U-NAM, Dwayne Smitty Smith, Latonya Black, Lori Jenaire, Karen Briggs, Rebecca Jade and many more.KASEnPointTony SmithPHONE: 818.723.5386FAX: 707.303.7442EMAIL: udrednot@yahoo.com Learn more about KASEnPoint at https://www.kasenpt.com/ KASEnPoint provides independent artists with artist development, promotions, marketing, securing airplay, live event campaigns and other marketing services. Learn more at https://www.kasenpt.com/is one of the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firms in the United States, SPMG Media has experience in a variety of industries. They utilize a unique blend of traditional PR and New Media marketing to increase their clients brand and business awareness. Clients include the entertainment industry, charities and nonprofits, politicians, community organizations and entrepreneurs. Learn more at https://www.spmgmedia.com/