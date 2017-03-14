News By Tag
KASE Qtr Productions Announces Joint Venture with SPMG Media: KASEnPoint
Through this collaboration KASEnPoint will provide a unique platform for the revolution and evolution of the Indie Artist. Our motto is "We stress your success".
Musicians and entertainers from all over the globe have gifts that far too often go unnoticed, under served and greatly underappreciated. Through this collaboration, KASEnPoint provides independent artists with artist development, promotions, marketing, securing airplay, live event campaigns and many other services to ensure revenue creation and broader brand exposure..
"We provide independent, unsigned artists and entertainers and independent record labels the best of both worlds -- Counsel, execution and promotional services from a professional, experienced team," states Tony Smith, President of KASEnPoint.
"Our ultimate goal is to develop and navigate our artists and other entertainers to realize their career objectives and achieve ultimate success," he stated.
KASEnPoint currently managing artists YaYa Diamond, Tony Saunders and Magdalena Chovancova. We work with some prolific artists including Gail Jhonson, Jazz In Pink, U-NAM, Dwayne Smitty Smith, Latonya Black, Lori Jenaire, Karen Briggs, Rebecca Jade and many more.
KASEnPoint
Tony Smith
PHONE: 818.723.5386
FAX: 707.303.7442
EMAIL: udrednot@yahoo.com
Learn more about KASEnPoint at https://www.kasenpt.com/
ABOUT KASEnPoint
KASEnPoint provides independent artists with artist development, promotions, marketing, securing airplay, live event campaigns and other marketing services. Learn more at https://www.kasenpt.com/
ABOUT SPMG Media
SPMG Media is one of the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firms in the United States, SPMG Media has experience in a variety of industries. They utilize a unique blend of traditional PR and New Media marketing to increase their clients brand and business awareness. Clients include the entertainment industry, charities and nonprofits, politicians, community organizations and entrepreneurs. Learn more at https://www.spmgmedia.com/
Media Contact
Gina Smith
909-294-7236
***@gmail.com
