Industry News





March 2017
KASE Qtr Productions Announces Joint Venture with SPMG Media: KASEnPoint

Through this collaboration KASEnPoint will provide a unique platform for the revolution and evolution of the Indie Artist. Our motto is "We stress your success".
 
 
KASEnPoint
KASEnPoint
 
LOS ANGELES - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- KASE Qtr Productions, a leading international entertainment management firm has embarked on a joint venture with SPMG Media, one of the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firms in the United States. This collaboration provides a full array of management and marketing services for Independent Artists under its new company KASEnPoint.

Musicians and entertainers from all over the globe have gifts that far too often go unnoticed, under served and greatly underappreciated. Through this collaboration, KASEnPoint provides independent artists with artist development, promotions, marketing, securing airplay,  live event campaigns and many other services to ensure revenue creation and broader brand exposure..

"We provide independent, unsigned artists and entertainers and independent record labels the best of both worlds -- Counsel, execution and promotional services from a professional, experienced team," states Tony Smith, President of KASEnPoint.

"Our ultimate goal is to develop and navigate our artists and other entertainers to realize their career objectives and achieve ultimate success," he stated.

KASEnPoint currently managing artists YaYa Diamond, Tony Saunders and Magdalena Chovancova. We  work with some prolific artists including Gail Jhonson, Jazz In Pink, U-NAM, Dwayne Smitty Smith, Latonya Black, Lori Jenaire, Karen Briggs, Rebecca Jade and  many more.

KASEnPoint

Tony Smith

PHONE: 818.723.5386

FAX: 707.303.7442

EMAIL: udrednot@yahoo.com

Learn more about KASEnPoint at https://www.kasenpt.com/

ABOUT KASEnPoint

KASEnPoint provides independent artists with artist development, promotions, marketing, securing airplay,  live event campaigns and other marketing services. Learn more at https://www.kasenpt.com/

ABOUT SPMG Media

SPMG Media is one of the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firms in the United States, SPMG Media has experience in a variety of industries. They utilize a unique blend of traditional PR and New Media marketing to increase their clients brand and business awareness. Clients include the entertainment industry, charities and nonprofits, politicians, community organizations and entrepreneurs. Learn more at https://www.spmgmedia.com/

Media Contact
Gina Smith
909-294-7236
***@gmail.com
Source:KASEnPoint
Click to Share