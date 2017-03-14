Flooring that Tracks your Every Move – WHAAAT?!?!

We've thought about it and even seen it in movies but did we think it was available and cost effective now?

-- Announcing—"The potential is enormous and the possibilities endless", says Jack Lindsay President ofhas incorporated Sencorables' paper-thin pressure-sensitive polymer that is infused with an average of 340 sensing points per square yard to produce. It measures force and pressure applied to its surface with unbelievable accuracy. There are no size limitations. At its lowest form, it is an automation switch for lighting, climate control, or a simple notification that staff attendance is required. This fully programmable and integrated system will change industrial and retail environments for better ROI, allow for more precise Health Care monitoring, update Home Automation and Security, and benefit Commercial Climate Control systems. This process is a revolutionary new way to monitor, evaluate and tweak environments. According to Willem Biesheuvel CEO of Sencorables LLC "powered by Sencorables will detect the presence, movement, and direction of people in real time. Our technology preserves customer anonymity and costs a fraction of previous methods. Our accuracy is unmatched & the sensors can determine not only that someone is in the room, but whether they are sitting or standing, whether they are a child or an adult, and whether they are lying down or may have fallen. They can track your movements because footprints are as unique as fingerprints"Headquartered in Dalton, Ga.is a Division of Profab Technologies Inc.is a Trade Mark of Class A Matting.