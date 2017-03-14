Easter Bunny Photo Experience Is Coming Soon To Great

"Dora and Diego Hop Into Spring" Host Special Event on April 8

-- Simon®, a global leader in retail real estate, is hosting its annual Easter celebration festivities at Great Mall,offering families the chance to participate in traditional seasonal events.The Bunny Photo Experience begins March 31 and runs through April 15at Guest Services Court, near Entrance 2. Kids will have the chance to visit with the Bunny and take home a treasured snapshot of the fun occasion.The sponsors for the 2017 Bunny Photo Experience are The Gymboree Corporation – including its Gymboree and Crazy 8 children's clothing brands and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment which is celebrating the highly-anticipated release of "Sing," available on Digital HD March 3and on Blu-ray DVD March 21. Come visit the Simon Easter Photo Experience and receive a fun-filled activity sheet, a custom Sing holiday headband, and watch highlights from the movie."We love to hold family-friendly events and we always look forward to watching children interact with the Bunny at Easter," said Lynne Rice, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Great Mall.A special treat for families this year includes "Dora and Diego Hop Into Spring," a one-day event on Saturday, April 8, featuring arts and crafts, face painting, and photo opportunities with the characters. Arts and crafts will include stations to design your own backpack, design your own canvas vest, bug adventure crafts and more. "Dora and Diego Hop Into Spring" will be held at Great Mall's Guest Service Court.Great Mall, the largest outlet and value retail shopping, entertainment and dinning destination in Northern California, provides the ultimate shopping experience with more than 200 outlet and value retail stores including Neiman Marcus Last Call, Coach Store, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, UNIQLO, H&M, Forever 21, Abercrombie & Fitch Outlet, Banana Republic Factory Store, Levis Outlet, Daiso Japan and Michael Kors. Shoppers can dine at great restaurants including Dave & Buster's, Red Robin, Olive Garden and Outback Steakhouse, or catch a movie at Century Theatres 20.Great Mall, part of The Millsportfolio owned by Simon, is located at the intersection of Montague Expressway, Great Mall Parkway and Main Street in Milpitas, CA, between Highways 680 and 880, about 7 miles north of San Jose and 46 miles southeast of San Francisco. It is open regularly 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Mon–Sat, and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sunday. For more information on Great Mall, please call (408) 956-2033 or visitwww.greatmallbayarea.com.Like us on Facebook atfacebook.com/GreatMalland follow us on Twitter@ShopGreatMalland on Instagram@ShopGreatMall.Simon is a global leader in retail real estate ownership, management and development and a S&P100 company (Simon Property Group). Our industry-leading retail properties and investments across North America, Europe and Asia provide shopping experiences for millions of consumers every day and generate billions in annual retail sales. For more information, visit simon.com.Gymboree has a 30-year rich heritage in dressing children, newborn to 12 years old. Gymboree offers colorful, head-to-toe clothing and accessory collections - quality clothes that let kids be kids.Gymboree is part of The Gymboree Corporation family, which began in 1976 with Gymboree Play & Music, offering parent-child play programs. Today, along with franchised and company-operated Gymboree Play & Music locations, The Gymboree Corporation operates three specialty retail brands – Gymboree, Crazy 8 and Janie and Jack – offering unique, high-quality products delivered with personalized customer service in more than 1,300 stores worldwide and on www.gymboree.com, www.crazy8.com, and www.janieandjack.com.Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE) is a unit of Universal Pictures, a division of Universal Studios (www.universalstudios.com). Universal Studios is a part of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.