Judson Press Book Calls for Ministry Across the Boundaries of Culture
Why are most churches still segregated by race and culture? Is it possible to build intercultural churches? What are the challenges, strategies, and possibilities for ministry in an intercultural context? Editors Grace Ji-Sun Kim and Jann Aldredge-Clanton explore these questions and more in Intercultural Ministry: Hope for a Changing World.
Dr. Marvin A. McMickle, President and Professor of Church Leadership at Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School, states, "Creating and sustaining a ministry that embraces diversity within the leadership and the membership has been the great challenge of the church from its inception. This book is a much-needed guide on how to overcome those barriers."
"Intercultural Ministry challenges us to go deeper as it provides the theological and practical resources to move the church toward genuine interculturalism. It calls for openness on our part to the Spirit's work to change the heart and soul of the church, and not just its face," proclaims Al Tizon, Executive Minister of Serve Globally, Evangelical Covenant Church, and author of Missional Preaching.
Co-director of the Women's Alliance for Theology, Ethics, and Ritual Mary E. Hunt expresses, "This is a compelling resource for forward-looking congregations and students of ministry."
GRACE JI-SUN KIM, MDiv, PhD, is ordained in the Presbyterian Church (USA) and Associate Professor of Theological Studies at Earlham School of Religion. She is the author of ten other books, including Here I Am: Faith Stories of Korean American Clergywomen. Dr. Kim blogs for Huffington Post, Sojourners, and TIME.
JANN ALDREDGE-CLANTON, MDiv, PhD, is a feminist theologian, chaplain, and teacher who leads workshops and conferences nationally and internationally. She serves as co-chair of Equity for Women in the Church Community and is cofounder and coleader of New Wineskins Feminist Ritual Community. She is the author of ten other books.
About Judson Press: Founded in 1824, Judson Press is a publishing ministry of the American Baptist Home Mission Societies, American Baptist Churches USA. It is committed to producing Christ-centered leadership resources for the transformation of individuals, congregations, communities, and cultures.
About American Baptist Home Mission Societies: American Baptist Home Mission Societies partners with American Baptists in answering God's call to promote Christian faith across the United States and Puerto Rico to cultivate Christ-centered leaders and disciples, and heal and transform communities, by developing aligned action networks and programs.
