All Members of Small Distinctive Hotels Recognized at Tripadvisor's 17' Travelers' Choice Awards

Costa Rican Hotel Group Continues to Receive International Accolades

Villa Caletas Baja Resolucion

Contact

carlos lopez

***@enroutecommunications.com carlos lopez

End

-- Leading travel website TripAdvisor has recognized all members ofat the 2017 edition of its annual Travelers' Choice Awards, with all properties receiving a TripAdvisor Certification Award and recognition in the categories of Top Hotels Overall, Luxury, Bargain, Small, Service, B&Bs and Inns, and Romance.The awards render the eight member properties of the Small Distinctive Hotels group leaders among the 131 hotels located in Costa Rica and rated by the leading online booking agent's reviewers. The properties also join an elite list of the world's top 7,612 properties in 109 countries and eight regions worldwide.TripAdvisor®Travelers' Choice Award winners were determined based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from TripAdvisor travelers worldwide.Small Distinctive Hotels members, and some of the accolades they have received, are as followsis a charming urban oasis featuring one of the best restaurants in capital city San José. The property has previously been recognized with theAward - One Glass (one of only three in Central America) in both 2015 and 2016, when it was also named No. 2 hotel among the Top 5 properties in the Caribbean and Central America byin Tamarindo is considered among the best Costa Rican beach resorts in operation. This beachfront hotel has had a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence since 2011, and is ranked No. 9 among the Best Oceanfront Hotels in Costa Rica. The hotel is also an Oyster Awards winner for 2017 and is a Level 5 Sustainable Tourism Certified property., located in the Costa Rican cloud forest, was named Fourth Best Resort in Central & South America at the 2014Readers' Choice Awards and No. 3 among the Top 25 Small Hotels in Costa Rica and No. 7 among the Top 25 Small Hotels in Central America at the 2017 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards.offers a rainforest experience combined with beach and adventure activities in the Osa Peninsula region. The property has a Blue Flag beach and is a Level 5 Sustainable Tourism Certified property., in the heart of the verdant Turrialba Valley, recalls the gracious charm of a colonial plantation home, where visitors can relax and enjoy the view or stroll through its exotic gardens. A Level 4 Sustainable Tourism Certified property, the hotel and grounds are both rated 4-Star AYA properties for cleanliness., in the tropical rain forest near Jacó Beach, combines the best characteristics of both seashore and mountain resorts. The property was listed at No. 5 among the Best Family Hotels and Resorts in Costa Rica byand has been named a TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Award Best Hotel, Costa Rica for the past two years.• The mountaintops of the Monteverde Reserve are home to the world-renowned, which offers guests truly unique experiences full of natural wonder, elegance, and warm, friendly service. The Belmar is rated first among the Top 23 of Hotels in Monteverde and No. 21 out of the Top 25 Small Hotels in Costa Rica 2017 in TripAdvisor's 2017 Travelers' Choice Awards.features 20 free-standing, high-end boutique villas, each with its own unique artistic and architectural design. Each villa boasts one-of-a-kind artwork encapsulating the "soul of Costa Rica." Recognized in the TripAdvisor Hall of Fame, the hotel is consistently rated in the top tier of Luxury Destination Hotels in Central and South America.Each member of the Small Distinctive Hotels collection provides first-class service; a peaceful, romantic and private ambience; and a commitment to environmental sustainability.Prepackaged deals can be found online at http://www.example.com/ distinctivehotels.com In addition, travel agents can work through your favorite tour operator (recommended)in Costa Rica or directly with the association to develop tailor-made itineraries by contacting Small Distinctive Hotels' concierge service via e-mail at marketing@distinctivehotels.com. Agent rates and commissions are available on a per-hotel basis.