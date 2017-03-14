News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Scheherazade New Album Nikolai Rimsky Korsakov by Mat Falcon
Scheherazade includes (4) four movements:
I. The sea and sinbad's ship
Ii. The kalender prince
Iii. The young prince & the young princess
Iv. Festival at bagdad
Scheherazade synthesized 2017 is available in these stores:
Amazon - http://amzn.to/
Google Play - http://bit.ly/
Microsoft Store - http://bit.ly/
XBOX - http://bit.ly/
Listen online:
Spotify - http://spoti.fi/
Soundcloud - https://soundcloud.com/
Web Site:
http://www.LaserLightShow.ORG/
Louis Capet xxvi limited liability co. Is one of the longest running laser light show companies in the usa.
Additionally, we have an award portfolio of music which can be found: online, on fm & satellite radio, tv, jukeboxes, itunes, amazon, google play, spotify, iheart radio, and many more. www.laserlightshow.org
Media Contact
Louis Capet XXVI Limited Liability Co.
215-888-8080
mf@laserlightshow.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse