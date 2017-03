Scheherazade New Album Nikolai Rimsky Korsakov by Mat Falcon

scheherazade square

Scheherazade, op. 35, is a symphonic suite composed by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov in 1888 and based on the book, one thousand and one nights, sometimes known as the arabian nights. In 2017, it was digitally remastered and remixed with the most modern synthesizers by Mat Falcon.Scheherazade includes (4) four movements:I. The sea and sinbad's shipIi. The kalender princeIii. The young prince & the young princessIv. Festival at bagdad