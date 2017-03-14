 
News By Tag
* Classical Music
* Scheherazade
* Nikolai Rimsky Korsakov
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Philadelphia
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514

Scheherazade New Album Nikolai Rimsky Korsakov by Mat Falcon

 
 
scheherazade square
scheherazade square
PHILADELPHIA - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Scheherazade, op. 35, is a symphonic suite composed by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov in 1888 and based on the book, one thousand and one nights, sometimes known as the arabian nights. In 2017, it was digitally remastered and remixed with the most modern synthesizers by Mat Falcon.

Scheherazade includes (4) four movements:
I. The sea and sinbad's ship
Ii. The kalender prince
Iii. The young prince & the young princess
Iv. Festival at bagdad

Scheherazade synthesized 2017 is available in these stores:
Amazon - http://amzn.to/2n6WS8a
Google Play - http://bit.ly/2fnrIm7
Microsoft Store - http://bit.ly/2k69UlK
XBOX - http://bit.ly/2k69UlK

Listen online:
Spotify - http://spoti.fi/2lRikiB

Soundcloud - https://soundcloud.com/matfalcon/sets/scheherazade

Web Site:
http://www.LaserLightShow.ORG/rimsky-korsakov.html (http://www.LaserLightShow.ORG/rimsky-korsakov.html)

Louis Capet xxvi limited liability co. Is one of the longest running laser light show companies in the usa.

Additionally, we have an award portfolio of music which can be found: online, on fm & satellite radio, tv, jukeboxes, itunes, amazon, google play, spotify, iheart radio, and many more. www.laserlightshow.org

Media Contact
Louis Capet XXVI Limited Liability Co.
215-888-8080
mf@laserlightshow.org
End
Source:Louis Capet XXVI
Email:***@laserlightshow.org Email Verified
Tags:Classical Music, Scheherazade, Nikolai Rimsky Korsakov
Industry:Music
Location:Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share