TriPoint Media is pleased to announce the launch of WhyWeight.tv on Mar 25, 2017
A streaming network dedicated solely to health and wellness, WhyWeight.tv docu-reality series will follow real people as they take on health issues negatively affecting their lives.
If you relate to any of the above, then WhyWeight.tv was created for you. Created by Kesha Fairman, WhyWeight.tv is a streaming network dedicated solely to health and wellness. The idea for the network came after she was battling an illness for years and gaining weight with no answers. Going from doctor to doctor, constantly being misdiagnosed, she finally learned that she had a brain tumor. With her background in filmmaking, she innately had the sense to start documenting her experience. In doing so, Kesha found other individuals that wanted to tell about their experiences and ultimately, to become a part of the story.
The show was born and follows each person and their individual battles, victories and challenges – a former restaurant manager, a middle school student, an attorney, and a child defense swim instructor. While each story has a different twist, all members of the group have a common thread - they are battling health conditions that negatively affect their lives. For those participating in the filming, there is incentive to succeed in the pursuit of their goals as they put themselves in the public eye. For those tuning in, they can feel encouraged while they watch real people laugh and cry through relatable struggles as they strive to conquer the overall challenge of improving their health and their lives.
Summarizing her own personal experience and speaking about how it inspired her, Fairman stated, "It is our duty as humans to help others when we see them struggling. Look around, open your Facebook or Instagram, watch the news - there's always something there. Someone comparing themselves to someone else. WhyWeight.tv isn't about the numbers on the scale. WhyWeight.tv is about building the whole person. Mind, Body and Nourish." Fairman felt compelled to record what she had been going through so she could help others who were struggling. "I wanted them to come to the realization that they are not alone nor are they just a textbook patient." Fairman has documented her experiences from exploring western medicine to eastern, researching different diets and foods, and exploring a variety of exercise regimens to bring light to treating your body as a temple. As Fairman states on a regular basis, "It's deeper than a medicine bottle."
WhyWeight.tv is headquartered in Atlanta, GA and the series is scheduled to launch on March 25, 2017. To learn more about their launch event, visit https://whyweighttv.eventbrite.com. The launch event, being held at The Gathering Spot, will have multiple programs, informative workshops and exciting activities available.
The self-funded startup is a collaboration between Kesha Fairman and Sciberus CEO / entrepreneur, Laron Walker, who is providing the streaming network platform. The program will be the first of its kind focusing solely on docu-reality series, health and wellness experts, documentaries and fitness videos. For more news on WhyWeight.tv and Tripoint Media, visit www.whyweight.tv.
