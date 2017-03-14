 
News By Tag
* Ciel Gallery
* Art Exhibition
* Visual Arts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Charlotte
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514


From Pea Pods To Jimi Hendrix: Vibrant And Provocative Artists Turn It On!

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Ciel Gallery
Art Exhibition
Visual Arts

Industry:
Arts

Location:
Charlotte - North Carolina - US

Subject:
Features

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- We invite you to join Ciel Gallery on Friday, April 7 from 6-9 PM to celebrate nature, from pea pods to Jimi Hendrix, standing stones to conception, with a healthy sprinkling of crows, beetles, and hares among trees and garden settings of every color and description. Come experience a space transformed by stimulating, whimsical fine art created by vibrant, provocative artists from 27 states. The vulnerabilities of our planet's fauna and flora are such relevant topics today and using captivating mixed media and sculptural techniques, these artists capture so much of the essence of nature and it's impact on our life. Many of the artists will be on-site on this evening only, and opening reception is free and open to all ages. The gallery is located 128 E. Park Ave. in Charlotte.

Well-known Canadian artist, and Charlotte resident Felicia van Bork juried this 6th annual national show. 288 entries were received and 58 were selected. Awards and juror remarks will be given during the evening's opening reception *event.

Felicia earned her MFA at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design.  She has been the recipient of numerous residency fellowships and her collages are widely collected and acquired by museums such as the Mint Museum of Art.  She is known for her collages, piecing together torn and cut pieces of her own monotype prints. There are over 100 works in the How To series, which allegorizes a journey through our complicated social environment. Her collages are represented by Jerald Melberg Gallery in Charlotte, NC and are regularly shown at international fairs such as Art Miami, Art Miami NYC, Art Houston & the Dallas Art Fair.

Ciel Gallery is a well-known fine art & fine craft collective hot spot, with a focus on local artists who are very in touch with Charlotte's pulsating art scene. Ciel hosts twelve unique fine art exhibitions a year, and offers a varied slate of art instruction for all levels.  The Gallery is located at 128 E. Park Avenue, in South End, Charlotte's urban, trendy neighborhood within walking distance to the train,

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday 11 am – 6 pm; 1st Fridays 11 am – 9 pm. All works will be available for purchase online as well. For more information visit www.cielcharlotte.com.

*For images and pdf of this press release: http://bit.ly/ciel-gallery-april2017-pr

*Event Link:  http://bit.ly/ciel-gallery-april-event

Contact
Tina Alberni
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Ciel Gallery, Art Exhibition, Visual Arts
Industry:Arts
Location:Charlotte - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ciel Gallery PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share