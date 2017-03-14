News By Tag
From Pea Pods To Jimi Hendrix: Vibrant And Provocative Artists Turn It On!
Well-known Canadian artist, and Charlotte resident Felicia van Bork juried this 6th annual national show. 288 entries were received and 58 were selected. Awards and juror remarks will be given during the evening's opening reception *event.
Felicia earned her MFA at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design. She has been the recipient of numerous residency fellowships and her collages are widely collected and acquired by museums such as the Mint Museum of Art. She is known for her collages, piecing together torn and cut pieces of her own monotype prints. There are over 100 works in the How To series, which allegorizes a journey through our complicated social environment. Her collages are represented by Jerald Melberg Gallery in Charlotte, NC and are regularly shown at international fairs such as Art Miami, Art Miami NYC, Art Houston & the Dallas Art Fair.
Ciel Gallery is a well-known fine art & fine craft collective hot spot, with a focus on local artists who are very in touch with Charlotte's pulsating art scene. Ciel hosts twelve unique fine art exhibitions a year, and offers a varied slate of art instruction for all levels. The Gallery is located at 128 E. Park Avenue, in South End, Charlotte's urban, trendy neighborhood within walking distance to the train,
Hours: Tuesday – Saturday 11 am – 6 pm; 1st Fridays 11 am – 9 pm. All works will be available for purchase online as well. For more information visit www.cielcharlotte.com.
