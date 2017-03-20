SR Socially Relevant (TM) Film Fest NY 2017 announces the Winners at the CLOSING AWARD CEREMONY - March 1

SR Socially Relevant Film Festival New York wrapped its fourth edition with the Closing Awards Ceremony at the Tenri Cultural Institute in the Village, in the presence of the filmmakers, jury members, partners and sponsors of the festival, the SR Socially Relevant Film Festival's dedicated team, and volunteers.