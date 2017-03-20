 
Industry News





The WMLBA Announces Expansion With the Addition of Three New Teams

 
HOUSTON - March 20, 2017
Kre'Tonia Morgan
1.844.349.6522 ext.4

Cell
1.832.284.3667
Info@wmlba.com

Website
www.WMLBA.com

March 20, 2017

THE WOMEN'S MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION INARGURAL SEASON

2017 Summer Season

Houston, TX, March 20, 2017– The Women's Minor League Basketball Association will tip off its inaugural season this summer June 17th 2017 in Houston Texas. 7 teams will participate in the summer season. The teams are the Houston Galaxy, the San Antonio Troopers, the Dallas Lightning, the Midwest Reign, the Tennessee Storm, the Carolina Stars, and the Georgia Classic. Games will be aired on the WML-TV Network.

"We are ecstatic to tip off our inaugural season and provide opportunities to women in sport. There's going to be a high level of basketball on WMLBA courts this summer" -Janell Burse WMLBA Commissioner

The WMLBA is a league designed to keep top players at the top of their game and provide them with opportunities to play in the WNBA and Overseas. The WMLBA is a place where players can take advantage of playing exposure and skill development in a professional atmosphere.

"The WMLBA is proud to announce a partnership with NBC Sports Radio Show the Sports Circus" -Kre'Tonia Morgan WMLBA President

The mission of the Women's Minor League Basketball Association is to give women a platform to create their own legacies by presenting them with opportunities to showcase their talents as professional athletes.

If you would like more information about the WMLBA please contact Kre'Tonia Morgan at 1.844.349.6522 ext.4 or email Info@wmlba.com. You can also visit our website www.WMLBA.com
