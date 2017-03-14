Country(s)
NFL Running Back Shaun Draughn Hosts Celebrity Bowling Event
Benefiting The Draughn Family Foundation, Founded in early 2017.
CARY, N.C. - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- San Francisco 49ers' Shaun Draughn will return to his native North Carolina to host his first-ever Celebrity Bowling Event to raise funds for the Draughn Family Foundation, at 6:30 pm at Frank Theatre's Parkside CineBowl & Grille (1140 Parkside Main St, Cary, NC).
The Celebrity Bowling Fundraiser will pair event supporters and ticket holders with NFL players, to compete as teams for first, second, and third place prizes.
Shaun and his wife Shonda recently launched the Draughn Family Foundation, a 501c3 charity, to provide middle and high school students with the tools and foundation needed to help them thrive at school, at work, and in life.
"I've supported my NFL teammates at multiple fundraising events and they're always a great time for fans and players alike," said Draughn. "I have been active in all the communities I've played in, but Shonda and I really wanted to launch the Foundation and this inaugural event back home. It gives us a chance to give back and support families and students in communities that are close to our hearts."
Corporate and individual sponsorships and partnerships for the Celebrity Bowling event are still available. Tickets for the event are $50 per bowler. Each ticket includes bowling, shoes, food and soda. The event will also feature a live and silent auction. A limited amount of tickets is available.
Draughn was born and raised in Tarboro, North Carolina. He played varsity football for Tarboro High School, and the University of North Carolina, before being drafted into the NFL by the Washington Redskins in 2011. Today, Draughn is on the active roster of the San Francisco 49ers.
For press inquiries, please contact SherrieHandrinos@
About The Draughn Family Foundation
The Draughn Family Foundation's mission is to provide middle and high school students the building blocks and opportunity to define and grow their strengths, self-esteem and values in the areas of social, academic, physical and moral arenas; to help them understand their unique strengths and weaknesses, thereby creating a climate in which all students would have the opportunity to thrive; and to engage the students to think critically about moral and ethical issues that integrate character development in every aspect of their lives. Our goal is to foster qualities that will help students be successful as citizens, in the workplace and in school. This is the common denominator for success.
