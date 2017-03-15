News By Tag
Veratics, Inc. Awarded GSA Schedule 70 Contract
Veratics, Inc. has been approved to compete as a prime contractor for awards under two categories, the 132-56 Health Information Technology Services SIN and the 132-51 Information Technology Professional Services SIN. Under the Health Information Technology Services SIN, Veratics will offer personal health telemetry and electronic health record integration. Under the Information Technology Professional Services SIN, Veratics will offer information technology security services, full-stack Agile software development services, and Agile consulting services.
Anthony Galluscio, President of Veratics, Inc. said, "This award expands our ability to reach our government customers and marks another significant milestone on our journey to become a trusted, procurement-
About Veratics, Inc.™
Veratics, Inc. is a VA-verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) focusing on Agile development and project management, with emphasis on cyber security and healthcare information technology. Veratics operates a Cyber Project Operations Center™ (CPOC™) with well-formed, highly-productive, and capable Agile Software Development teams, tools, and processes. The Veratics CPOC™ provides modern cyber-aware programming services and information assurance to design, build, and implement the latest application technologies to seamlessly exchange data and information securely across cyberspace. Veratics is a government-procurement-
