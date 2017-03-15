 
March 2017
Veratics, Inc. Awarded GSA Schedule 70 Contract

 
 
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Veratics, Inc., A Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business provider of healthcare and cyber information technology solutions, today announced that it has been awarded a five-year U.S. Government Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) IT 70 contract.  With the award of this long-term contract, the US government recognizes Veratics, Inc. as a pre-approved vendor with full authorization to conduct business directly with federal government agencies.

Veratics, Inc. has been approved to compete as a prime contractor for awards under two categories, the 132-56 Health Information Technology Services SIN and the 132-51 Information Technology Professional Services SIN. Under the Health Information Technology Services SIN, Veratics will offer personal health telemetry and electronic health record integration. Under the Information Technology Professional Services SIN, Veratics will offer information technology security services, full-stack Agile software development services, and Agile consulting services.

Anthony Galluscio, President of Veratics, Inc. said, "This award expands our ability to reach our government customers and marks another significant milestone on our journey to become a trusted, procurement-ready prime provider of products and services directly to the US government."

http://www.veratics.com

About Veratics, Inc.™

Veratics, Inc. is a VA-verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) focusing on Agile development and project management, with emphasis on cyber security and healthcare information technology. Veratics operates a Cyber Project Operations Center™ (CPOC™) with well-formed, highly-productive, and capable Agile Software Development teams, tools, and processes.  The Veratics CPOC™ provides modern cyber-aware programming services and information assurance to design, build, and implement the latest application technologies to seamlessly exchange data and information securely across cyberspace.  Veratics is a government-procurement-ready (DCAA compliant, CMMI rated) company with significant past performance, including full-lifecycle experience for cyber security threat identification and remediation, security and privacy (Audit, Security, Privacy, & Identity Access Management), electronic medical record (VistA) usability, and interoperability. Veratics' commercial past-performance includes leading the Agile enterprise adoption and providing software-development-as-a-service for one of the largest integrated healthcare delivery system in the nation.​

Contact
Veratics, Inc.
***@veratics.com
Source:
Email:***@veratics.com
Posted By:***@veratics.com Email Verified
