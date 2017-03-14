News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
GadellNet Adds Education Technology Specialist to Team
GadellNet is proud to announce we have promoted Victoria Wayne to Education Technology Specialist to add support for our k-12 schools.
This role has been filled internally by Victoria Wayne. Victoria has been working with our schools in the St. Louis area since she was hired in June of last year. We quickly realized Victoria was going further than the responsibilities she had been assigned as a Client Site Engineer. This role was created in part by her determination to see our schools function at their highest potential.
Her previous 15 years of experiences with technology in schools and libraries made her a perfect fit for GadellNet's growing education vertical. She holds a Master's Degree in Education Technology and has experience doing everything from creating training tools and doing graphic design work in an education setting to writing curricula for technology in libraries and providing system support for administrators and staff in an education setting.
Victoria has been a brand champion for GadellNet from day one and we are excited to see the growth that will be attributed to her new position.
GadellNet is dedicated to the continued success and growth of our clients. Our team stands strongly behind that dedication and has evolved to better meet the needs of our clients as they evolve themselves. At GadellNet, we know the future lies with our children. Being part of their learning through technology is a great honor and we are proud to offer such a strong and dynamic education technology team.
Learn more at ITpowerslearning.com
Contact
Kallie
***@gadellnet.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse