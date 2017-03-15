News By Tag
One Week Left To Enter To Win A Lamborghini Originally Owned by Ralph Lauren!
The Super Car Dream Giveaway® is sponsored by New Beginning Children's Homes, a 501 c 3 charity that provides long term residential care to foster children. One person will win a Lamborghini Gallardo that was purchased new by Ralph Lauren.
"The Supercar Dream Giveaway follows the amazing success of the Corvette Dream Giveaway, Mustang Dream Giveaway and the Challenger Dream Giveaway," says Dream Giveaway Garage Chief Gearhead Mark Breiner. "Now we're helping charities by giving away a Lamborghini Gallardo 560-4 Spyder originally owned by one of the world's most passionate car collectors, fashion designer Ralph Lauren.
To enter, the general public can simply call toll-free to (866) 600-0646 or enter online at http://www.dreamgiveaway.com/
The Grand Prize: The 2010 Lamborghini Gallardo 560-4 features an Italian-built 5.2-liter V-10 engine mounted behind the driver's cockpit like a true F1 racecar, allowing it to launch from 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 201 mph. Also included is an optional, dual-clutch six-speed E-gear transmission. What makes this Lamborghini more exclusive is the fact it was purchased new and driven by icon of design Ralph Lauren and has only 7,000 miles. With $58,000 of performance and luxury options, this Lamborghini carried an MSRP of over $300,000. Some of the options include hand-built Italian leather interior, electric and heated seats, navigation system, permanent four-wheel drive, Cordelia black wheels and much more.
New Beginning Children's Homes (NBCH), the sponsor of this giveaway, is a 501(c)3 provider of family-style long-term residential care with a mission to provide foster children a safe and faith-centered family atmosphere where they can heal, grow and be loved while working through difficult life issues. In addition to the funding they receive, NBCH will provide grants to respected charities, including Disabled American Veterans, National Guard Educational Foundation, Smile Network International, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Bright Pink and Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries.
Enter now before it's too late by calling toll-free to (866) 600-0646 or enter online at http://www.dreamgiveaway.com/
For low-res and high-res photography and video assets, please contact Kim Meyers.
A 2016 Supercar Dream Giveaway spokesperson is available for press interviews for traditional print, broadcast and radio media, and digital-only sites. Please contact Kim Meyers to arrange a press interview.
