THROUGH HER EYES Named 2016 Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards Finalist

 
 
ThroughHerEyes_w414x640
ThroughHerEyes_w414x640
 
VALLEY FORGE, Pa. - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Judson Press is pleased to announce Through Her Eyes: Bible Studies on Women in Scripture has been recognized as a finalist in the 19th annual Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards.

Born in a seminary class, the concept for Through Her Eyes comes from coursework at Palmer Theological Seminary where professor Deborah Spink Winters and nineteen of her students embarked on a journey to discover the impact ancient women's stories had on their lives and ministries.

Laura Alden, publisher of Judson Press, noted that the Foreword INDIES recognition is a particular honor. "We're especially pleased when a Judson Press title is selected as a finalist by Foreword Reviews," she said, "as these are our peer, independent publishers from all markets across the country. Congratulations to Dr. Winters and to the seminarians at Palmer whose work is being lifted up in such a significant way!"

Independent media company Foreword Reviews hosts its annual awards program each year as part of their mission to discover, review, and share the best books from small, university, and indie publishers (and authors). Finalists represent the best books published in 2016, and submitted to Foreword Reviews for award consideration, and were narrowed down by Foreword's editors from over 2,200 individual titles spread across 65 categories.

"Choosing finalists for the INDIES is always the highlight of our year, but the choice was more difficult this time around due to the high quality of submissions," said Victoria Sutherland, publisher of Foreword Reviews. "Each new book award season proves again how independent publishers are the real innovators in the industry."

INDIES finalists are moved on to final judging by an expert panel of librarians and booksellers curated specifically for each genre and who will determine the books who will be named Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Award winners. Winners in each genre—along with Editor's Choice winners, and Foreword's INDIE Publisher of the Year—will be announced during the 2017 American Library Association Annual Conference in Chicago on June 24, 2017.

Through Her Eyes is also the winner of the 2017 Illumination Book Award Silver Medal in the Bible Studies category.

Founded in 1824, Judson Press is the publishing ministry of the American Baptist Home Mission Societies, American Baptist Churches USA. It is committed to producing Christ-centered leadership resources for the transformation of individuals, congregations, communities, and cultures.

American Baptist Home Mission Societies partners with American Baptists in answering God's call to promote Christian faith across the United States and Puerto Rico to cultivate Christ-centered leaders and disciples, and heal and transform communities, by developing aligned action networks and programs.

American Baptist Churches USA is one of the most diverse Christian denominations today, with more than 5,200 local congregations comprised of 1.3 million members, across the United States and Puerto Rico, all engaged in God's mission around the world.

To order Judson Press resources, visit http://www.judsonpress.com or call 800-458-3766.

Linda Johnson-LeBlanc, Marketing Director
610-768-2458
marketing@judsonpress.com
Click to Share