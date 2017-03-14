 
The Roustabouts Theatre Co. Launches First Season With The World Premiere Of 'Margin Of Error'

By Will Cooper at the Lyceum Theatre, Horton Plaza in San Diego
 
 
Kate Rose Reynolds & Ruff Yeager
Kate Rose Reynolds & Ruff Yeager
 
SAN DIEGO - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The Roustabouts Theatre Company will launch their first season with the World premiere of MARGIN OF ERROR by Will Cooper directed by Rosina Reynolds playing at the Lyceum Theatre, Horton Plaza from April 14 to May 7, 2017. Over the course of an evening, a famous scientist, two of his students, and his wife confront each other in that margin of error where reason goes blind and passions incandesce. A fast-moving drama of twists and turns, MARGIN OF ERROR unveils what can happen when the arrogant, the ambitious, and the vengeful bring love and deceit down to a science.

Rosina Reynolds directs Anna Khaja*, Joel Miller, Kate Rose Reynolds and Ruff Yeager. The design team includes Sean Fanning (Scenic Design), Curtis Mueller (Lighting), Melanie Chen (Sound), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes), Bonnie Durben (Props) and Charmaine Reed is the Stage Manager.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States. For background information and photos, go to www.theroustabouts.org/media

Busy director Rosina Reynolds and her talented cast are available for interviews by phone, in person, and in- studio.  For more information and to arrange interviews or press tickets, please contact Nancy Richards at nancylrichards@gmail.com, or 917-873-6389 cell.

MARGIN OF ERROR previews begin Friday April 14th. Opening Night on Saturday, April 22nd at 8pm.  Closes May 7th. It will play Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday matinees at 4pm and Sunday matinees at 2pm, through May 7, 2017. MARGIN OF ERROR is located at Lyceum Theatre, Horton Plaza, 79 Horton Plaza, San Diego.  Tickets: $42 (general seating). Seniors & Military - $4 off admission and $20 for students. Call 619-544-1000 or visit www.theroustabouts.org to purchase tickets.

BACKGROUND:

About The Roustabouts Theatre Company:

A non-profit San Diego theatre company dedicated to entertaining, educating, and inspiring audiences in southern California by producing fresh visions of classics, well-known contemporary plays and new works. Phil Johnson, one of the founders of the company states: "We celebrate the artist and honor the creative impulse by drawing from the rich, diverse talents of actors, directors, designers, and playwrights who live in our region. The best plays for you, matched up with the best local artists." Mr. Johnson believes the new works they produce will have an important impact and deserves a prominent place on the American stage. The two other co-founders are actor/director/playwright Ruff Yeager and Will Cooper, a playwright originally from Chicago whose play Jade Heart was last produced at Moxie Theatre. All three founders bring passion, excitement and dedication to making great theatre and sharing with the young and old residents of So. Cal and beyond. That is their mission.

WILL COOPER (Playwright) is based in San Diego and Chicago. His plays Book of Leaves and Jade Heart received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Jade Heart was last produced at San Diego's Moxie Theatre in 2014. Will is a member of the Dramatists Guild and has been a Network Playwright at Chicago Dramatists since 2006.  A founding partner of The Roustabouts, his drama Margin of Error will run in San Diego in the spring of 2017.

ROSINA REYNOLDS (Director) Directing Credits: North Coast Repertory Theatre: Fallen Angels; Broken Glass; Educating Rita; Glorious; Don't Dress For Dinner; Relatively Speaking; Importance of Being Earnest; Travesties; An American Daughter; The Sum of Us; Blithe Spirit; Corpse; Rough Crossing; Chekov in Yalta. San Diego Repertory Theatre: Bad Dates. Cygnet Theatre: Atwater, Fixin' to Die. Renaissance Theatre: Caretaker (San Diego Critics Circle Award). Compass Theatre: Three Days of Rain. Fritz Theatre: Vigil. Hahn Cosmopolitan Theatre: Marvin's Room. Diversionary Theatre: Marriage Bed; Happy Endings are Extra; Twilight of the Golds; Beautiful Thing; Wrinkles; Another American; Asking and Telling; Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde; Breaking The Code; Lot's Daughters. Chequamegon Children's Theatre: Founding Artistic Director. 28 years of Broadway musicals with more than 60 kids annually, rehearsed and presented in 3 weeks.

Contact
The Roustabouts Theatre Company
***@gmail.com
Source:The Roustabouts Theatre Co
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
