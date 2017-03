Roche Discuss the Freeze Drying of High Concentration Biologics in the Run-up to 5th Annual Industry Summit

SMi Reports: New interview released with Pierre Goldbach, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Dr Goldbach is currently working on the development of clinical and market formulations for Biologics. His presentation will discuss challenges in freeze drying high concentration biological formulations. Highlights will include insight into formulation approaches; the impact on cake appearance and protein stability; and approaches for reducing viscosity and optimizing reconstitution time.In the run-up to his keynote address, SMi Group caught up Pierre to discuss current industry developments and his upcoming talk. From the answers given, it is apparent that a number of hurdles remain in the freeze drying of biologics. The full interview is available to read in the event download centre "I think scale-up is still one of the major challenges in lyophilisation, through the use of suitable PAT instruments can provide valuable tools for the successful scale-up/transfer to commercial sites. Mathematical modelling and QbD approaches will certainly help to overcome scale-up hurdles as well.""Due to the high doses required for some products it is needed to develop formulations with high protein concentration and high fill volume. These formulations may present some challenges such as high viscosity and long reconstitution time. One other challenge in the pharmaceutical industry is still the occurrence of cake melt-back/collapse which may result in high reject rate during visual inspection for certain products."Further information including a full speaker line-up and detailed conference agenda is available at www.pharmafreezedrying.com For those who are interested in attending, there is currently a £100 saving available online which expire 31st March.8th & 9th May 2017Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK