Axalta Invites Collision Repair Shops to Experience Innovative Tools at NORTHEAST 2017
Visitors to Axalta booth #427 will see live demonstrations of ProfitNetTM, a dynamic management system that gives collision repair facility owners the ability to track every aspect of their business. The system delivers detailed information that identifies profitable business areas in addition to improvement opportunities.
Show attendees will also experience Axalta's ColorNet 2.0 Web, a powerful web-based color retrieval and on-screen matching system. ColorNet 2.0 Web provides quick and easy color retrieval, the ability to share formulas across multiple shops, access to new formulas faster, and on-screen color matching that reduces the need for spray outs. Coupled with the AcquireTM Plus EFX handheld spectrophotometer to capture vehicle color characteristics, ColorNet 2.0 Web accelerates productivity for busy refinishers.
With an ongoing commitment to improving customer profitability, Axalta is also excited to present industry expert, Mike Anderson of Collision Advice, for two speaking engagements during the show. The first engagement titled, Who Pays for What Survey Resultspresents insurance appraisal data from recent surveys conducted by Collision Advice and the CRASH Network. It takes place on Friday, March 17, from 7:30-9 p.m. in Seminar Room A\B. Anderson's second presentation titled, 100% Disassembly Best Practices will share processes designed to reduce cycle times to increase productivity. It takes place on Saturday, March 18, from 4-5:30 p.m. in Seminar Room C\D.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 12,800 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/
