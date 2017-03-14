Total Body Affinity is gearing up for the Spring season!

Total Body Affinity will be launching a new service menu, promotions and a client appreciation week. You won't want to miss these special offers!

Total Body Affinity

Gianna Romanelli

Total Body Affinity

-- Total Body Affinity, a day spa and health club with a unique approach to total wellness; focusing on the primary dimensions of well-being: physical, social, spiritual/emotional.This Spring marks the introduction of a brand new service menu and enhanced client experiences. New programs will provide guests with the best in beauty and wellness. Total Body Affinity's new service menu offers a wide range of services from mini treatments to total mind/body rejuvenation – The Ion Active Treatment, Intuitive coaching are all part of the renewed experience; Just for men services, our men's skin and body therapies are specifically designed to address the distinct needs of our male guests; grooming, anti-aging, problematic skin, and high stress lifestyle needs. These treatments are no longer a luxury, but a necessity for overall well-being. Along with the revamp of the VIP Membership program, giving clients the opportunity and ease to customize their own wellness journey.As part of the Spring Promotion, Total Body Affinity will be thanking loyal clients by hosting "Client Appreciation Week" the first week in April. Clients will have access to special promotions, giveaways and even client surveys; ……..Total Body Affinity brings wellness to work with the launch of TBA Worksite Wellness. The initiative offers employee wellness programs on location, to engage employees, build a healthy workforce, and boost productivity.These introductions are the first in a line of upcoming unveilings that include services, products, and new programs that refresh the brand, and ultimately enhance the client experience.ABOUT TOTAL BODY AFFINITYTotal Body Affinity was developed nearly four years ago to transform communities and enhance quality of life by fostering the total wellness of individualsThe mission is to inspire and facilitate lifestyle improvements to increase quality of life by building meaningful and enduring relationships with clients and the community through knowledge, wellness, and individualized service. TBA is dedicated to providing the pathways to enhance well-being, by honoring the balance of the mind, body, and spirit. Total Body Affinity is an experience in itself where clients have access to group and personal fitness, yoga, various massage, skincare and beauty services that cater to your wants and needs; a tranquil environment that will relax you from the moment you walk through the door!Visit the website and various social media accounts to take full advantage of these Spring promotions and begin your journey to total wellness.www.facebook.com/totalbodyaffinity