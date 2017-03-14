News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
San Diego Bathroom Remodel Contractor Shows Kindness toward Victims
Sadly, and unfortunately, some San Diego home contractors make life miserable for homeowners, especially those who are too trusting and can't be bothered to spend the extra time interviewing them, according to Marc Gieselmann, a professional contractor with San Diego, CA's leading home remodeling and new construction company, HK Construction.
"Just wanting to get on with the project and get it done, without properly vetting contractors, is a 'Big Mistake'," said Marc Gieselmann, owner of HK Construction San Diego. To further elaborate the point, he related a conversation he had recently with "a friend of a friend at a party" of her horror story about a contractor she hired to remodel her San Diego bathroom.
"The contractor said the remodel would take about three months. She gave him half the money down as a deposit. Which, by the way, according to The California Contractors State License Board it is illegal to ask for or accept a down payment of more than 10 percent of the total home improvement contract price or $1,000, whichever is less.
He began demolishing the bathroom rendering it non-functional, and then he disappeared. Three months later still no contact. Emails and phone went unreturned. Nobody knew where he was. Then he suddenly shows up again and starts working sporadically with no explanation of where he's been. Prison maybe? Who knows? A few months later he had completed roughly half the work contracted.
She says it was lousy work. The floor tiles are installed crooked and not bonding well; the wiring is exposed; overall the bathroom looks terrible. Then just before he disappeared again he demanded more money to complete the job. Not being happy with his work to this point she refused his demand. Good for her," related Marc.
Eventually, the woman brought in another contractor to inspect and give advice, he noted that everything was done wrong, nothing has been done to code; no permits have been pulled from the city, and the required inspections had not been done. He recommends a full reversal back to the beginning of the renovation. Start over! She granted him the task to begin, but now she's wary of the new contractor too. She thinks he is cutting corners on materials and labor. "I don't know who I can trust anymore", she lamented. Read the full story here: http://hkremodel.com/
"Think of time and money she's lost, plus her but her distrust in people, all because of a seemingly simple bathroom remodeling project gone dreadful bad," said Marc, who has heard similar stories over the years, further noted Marc, who hates to see terrible things happen to good people.
According to Marc, he gets upset when he hears of one person treating another so badly, especially if that person is claiming to be a legitimate professional, and being paid for his service.
However, he's offering assurance to the victims of poor remodeling jobs that it doesn't have to be that way. A true professional, he believes, should conduct himself in an appropriate professional manner.
Besides, a "respectable home remodeling construction advisor should be reliable, show up when he says he will, and do the job right to the best of his abilities. And in a timely fashion too. Get it done when it's supposed to be done. Use high-quality materials, have the right tools for the job, get all the required permits, etc."
Marc believes the bottom line is that homeowners who are considering remodeling their bathroom, and if they want it done right the first time, must spend time doing adequate research and discovery while interviewing and vetting potential general contractors.
Marc advises, "Don't just hire the first one who shows up. Ask for referrals then take the time to call them. All of them. Check their online reviews too. Pick the one you feel can do the job the best. Price is not an issue at this point. Be more concerned with COST. Price is what you pay today. Cost is what you pay in money, time, hassle and other losses.
Remember, with a GOOD San Diego bathroom remodel contractor (https://www.angieslist.com/
Imagine all the time, money and hassle you can save in the long run by hiring the right contractor for a fair price right from the beginning. Good advice from a good contractor at HK Construction San Diego.
About HK Construction, Inc.
HK Construction, Inc., founded by Marc Gieselmann (http://hkremodel.com/
Media Contact:
Contact: Marc Gieselmann, contractor
Company: HK Construction
Phone: 858-748-6580
Location: Poway, CA and San Diego areas
Email: info@hkremodel.com
Web: www.HKRemodel.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse