 
News By Tag
* Marc Gieselmann
* HK Construction San Diego
* Bathroom remodel contractor
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514


San Diego Bathroom Remodel Contractor Shows Kindness toward Victims

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Marc Gieselmann
HK Construction San Diego
Bathroom remodel contractor

Industry:
Home

Location:
San Diego - California - US

SAN DIEGO - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- After one bad contractor burns a San Diego woman on her bathroom remodel a good contractor comes to her rescue and saves the day.

Sadly, and unfortunately, some San Diego home contractors make life miserable for homeowners, especially those who are too trusting and can't be bothered to spend the extra time interviewing them, according to Marc Gieselmann, a professional contractor with San Diego, CA's leading home remodeling and new construction company, HK Construction.

"Just wanting to get on with the project and get it done, without properly vetting contractors, is a 'Big Mistake'," said Marc Gieselmann, owner of HK Construction San Diego. To further elaborate the point, he related a conversation he had recently with "a friend of a friend at a party" of her horror story about a contractor she hired to remodel her San Diego bathroom.

"The contractor said the remodel would take about three months. She gave him half the money down as a deposit. Which, by the way, according to The California Contractors State License Board it is illegal to ask for or accept a down payment of more than 10 percent of the total home improvement contract price or $1,000, whichever is less.

He began demolishing the bathroom rendering it non-functional, and then he disappeared. Three months later still no contact. Emails and phone went unreturned. Nobody knew where he was. Then he suddenly shows up again and starts working sporadically with no explanation of where he's been. Prison maybe? Who knows? A few months later he had completed roughly half the work contracted.

She says it was lousy work. The floor tiles are installed crooked and not bonding well; the wiring is exposed; overall the bathroom looks terrible. Then just before he disappeared again he demanded more money to complete the job. Not being happy with his work to this point she refused his demand. Good for her," related Marc.

Eventually, the woman brought in another contractor to inspect and give advice, he noted that everything was done wrong, nothing has been done to code; no permits have been pulled from the city, and the required inspections had not been done. He recommends a full reversal back to the beginning of the renovation. Start over! She granted him the task to begin, but now she's wary of the new contractor too. She thinks he is cutting corners on materials and labor. "I don't know who I can trust anymore", she lamented. Read the full story here: http://hkremodel.com/bathroom-remodel-debacle

"Think of time and money she's lost, plus her but her distrust in people, all because of a seemingly simple bathroom remodeling project gone dreadful bad," said Marc, who has heard similar stories over the years, further noted Marc, who hates to see terrible things happen to good people.

According to Marc, he gets upset when he hears of one person treating another so badly, especially if that person is claiming to be a legitimate professional, and being paid for his service.

However, he's offering assurance to the victims of poor remodeling jobs that it doesn't have to be that way. A true professional, he believes, should conduct himself in an appropriate professional manner.

Besides, a "respectable home remodeling construction advisor should be reliable, show up when he says he will, and do the job right to the best of his abilities. And in a timely fashion too. Get it done when it's supposed to be done. Use high-quality materials, have the right tools for the job, get all the required permits, etc."

Marc believes the bottom line is that homeowners who are considering remodeling their bathroom, and if they want it done right the first time, must spend time doing adequate research and discovery while interviewing and vetting potential general contractors.

Marc advises, "Don't just hire the first one who shows up. Ask for referrals then take the time to call them. All of them. Check their online reviews too. Pick the one you feel can do the job the best. Price is not an issue at this point. Be more concerned with COST. Price is what you pay today. Cost is what you pay in money, time, hassle and other losses.

Remember, with a GOOD San Diego bathroom remodel contractor (https://www.angieslist.com/companylist/us/ca/poway/hk-con...) you get what you pay for. A good contractor is usually not the cheapest but he shouldn't be the most expensive either. You'll find that a good contractor saves you more than money by doing the job right the first time." He added that in doing so, you would save a lot of time, money and hassle over the long run.

Imagine all the time, money and hassle you can save in the long run by hiring the right contractor for a fair price right from the beginning. Good advice from a good contractor at HK Construction San Diego.

About HK Construction, Inc.

HK Construction, Inc., founded by Marc Gieselmann (http://hkremodel.com/meet-marc), is family owned and operated since they began in 1990. They earn consumer trust by conducting business in a simple forthright manner, by keeping their clients fully informed, and if problems arise, they handle them right away in a professional manner. Adding another happy client to their ever-growing list is of paramount importance to their business model. They do home remodeling, room additions, loft addition, new construction, aging in place, home renovation, business construction services, handicap and elder care additions, roofing, driveways, outdoor remodeling, decks and much more. No job too big or too small, they can handle it all. See their construction services page for more information.

Media Contact:
Contact: Marc Gieselmann, contractor
Company: HK Construction
Phone: 858-748-6580
Location: Poway, CA and San Diego areas
Email: info@hkremodel.com
Web: www.HKRemodel.com
End
Source:HK Construction
Email:***@hkremodel.com
Tags:Marc Gieselmann, HK Construction San Diego, Bathroom remodel contractor
Industry:Home
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Susan Dibble Press PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share