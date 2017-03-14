News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
RAD Names Ilan Tevet Vice President of Marketing and Business Development
Ilan Tevet of RAD, who has led the company's service provider line of business for the past four years, has been named vice president of marketing and business development.
"Ilan brings to his new position two decades of commitment to the company and has been instrumental in formulating our corporate strategy for the service provider market," stated RAD President and CEO Dror Bin. "His vision positions RAD as the ultimate partner to help our customers get the best of all worlds: Service providers can deploy vCPE/SDN while keeping existing network operational procedures and service assurance, and critical infrastructure network operators can both migrate to cyber secure packet networks and keep their existing service assurance and reliability."
Tevet joined RAD in 1997 as a technical support engineer, and for the past four years has served as head of RAD's Service Provider Line of Business.
He has a degree in business administration, information systems, and sociology and an Executive MBA in marketing, business strategy, and finance, both from Tel Aviv University. A keen sportsman, Tevet is an avid mountain bike endurance racer and was Israel's national rowing champion from 1987 to 1991.
About RAD
RAD is a global Telecom Access solutions and products vendor serving top-tier service providers, power utilities, transportation companies, and governments. We are at the forefront of pioneering technologies and solutions, such as virtual CPEs (vCPEs), performance monitoring for any network, timing synchronization over packet-switched networks, hardware miniaturization, and TDM over packet. For mobile, business and wholesale service providers, we offer Service Assured Access solutions designed to improve the way they compete: better QoE to reduce churn, service agility to minimize time to revenue, and complete visibility of network performance for greater operational efficiency. In addition, we provide an economical migration path to virtualization and application awareness. For power utilities, transportation companies and governments, our Service Assured Networking solutions include best-of-breed tools for high security and mission-critical communications, mobility, and seamless migration to modern packet-switched networks and applications. With over 35 years of operation, a significant worldwide presence in over 150 countries, and an installed base of more than 15 million units, RAD is both experienced and very committed to make the projects we take successful. RAD is a member of the $1.25 billion RAD Group of companies, a world leader in communications solutions. http://www.rad.com @RADdatacomms https://www.linkedin.com/
Contact
Kevin Tanzillo
***@duxpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse