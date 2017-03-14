News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
BiTek Wins Strategic Partners Acquisition Readiness Contract through Joint Venture of KBTS & Digicon
The CMS SPARC vehicle is used to procure information technology professional services and solutions. The purpose of this contract is to provide strategic, technical, and program management guidance and support services to facilitate the modernization of CMS business processes and supporting systems. CMS and all HHS operating divisions are able to use this contract.
"We are delighted to receive this contract award from CMS and are looking forward to working with them and other HHS operating divisions," said Andy Chiranjeevi, president of KBTS Technologies, Inc.
While more than 100 companies were selected to participate on this contract, only 38 companies were selected for the 8(a) small business pool. BiTek is proud to be one of the 8(a) companies selected for the award.
ABOUT KBTS
KBTS Technologies, Inc., founded in 1998, is a women- and minority-owned business (WBE, MBE) with an 8(a) and Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) certification from the Small Business Administration (SBA). KBTS is headquartered in Novi, Michigan, supporting several Federal, state, and local government and commercial customers throughout the nation. With a Software Engineering Institute (SEI) Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)® Level 3 achievement and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001 registration, KBTS is an IT service provider with strong qualifications and expertise in application development, professional services, content management, and mobile and cloud-based solutions. Visit http://www.kbtstech.com for more information.
ABOUT DIGICON
Digicon Corporation is continuously evolving on its past to progress into the future. Building on a 30-year history of managed IT services and scientific technology support, Digicon's current offerings and solutions focus on bioinformatics and IT infrastructure. We offer agile services that focus on our customers' specific needs, resulting in innovative operations and improved productivity both in the public and private sector. In all areas of our business, we deliver knowledge in pragmatic ways to support our service model offerings and our customers. Visit http://www.digicon.com for more information.
Contact
Digicon Corporation
Greg Acquavella, Marketing Specialist
***@digicon.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse