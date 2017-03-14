Tenafly Pediatrics Video Blogs Featured on mybergen.com

 
Board-certified North Jersey pediatricians explain nosebleeds, toilet training, flu symptoms in children and more.
 
 
TENAFLY, N.J. - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- For more than 30 years, Tenafly Pediatrics has been committed to providing the finest in pediatric health care. These pediatricians are board-certified and received their education and training from some of the country's most renowned medical schools and pediatric residency programs. Tenafly Pediatrics has offices conveniently located in Bergen and Passaic Counties including locations in Tenafly, Fort Lee, Clifton, Paramus, Oakland and Park Ridge, New Jersey.

Since 2016 Tenafly Pediatrics has promoted a series of children's health videos on mybergen.com, a regional North Jersey news website that is popular with parents of young children. These video blogs have grown in popularity over time and have experienced high engagement and extensive social sharing.
These are short and informative video blogs focused on topics that concern most parents with young children. Tenafly Pediatric video blog topics include causes of nosebleeds, children's flu symptoms, toilet training, sleep training for infants and more.

To view the complete library of Tenafly Pediatrics children's health video blogs, click here: http://www.tenaflypediatrics.com/Links-294/

Mybergen.com is the essential online resource for living, working or visiting Bergen County, New Jersey.

You'll find the latest information about Bergen County area community events, entertainment, dining, healthy lifestyle options, shopping, home design, local business, kids and family activities, schools, real estate and more on mybergen.com. To visit mybergen.com, click here: http://mybergen.com/

