Tenafly Pediatrics Video Blogs Featured on mybergen.com
Board-certified North Jersey pediatricians explain nosebleeds, toilet training, flu symptoms in children and more.
Since 2016 Tenafly Pediatrics has promoted a series of children's health videos on mybergen.com, a regional North Jersey news website that is popular with parents of young children. These video blogs have grown in popularity over time and have experienced high engagement and extensive social sharing.
These are short and informative video blogs focused on topics that concern most parents with young children. Tenafly Pediatric video blog topics include causes of nosebleeds, children's flu symptoms, toilet training, sleep training for infants and more.
To view the complete library of Tenafly Pediatrics children's health video blogs, click here: http://www.tenaflypediatrics.com/
Mybergen.com is the essential online resource for living, working or visiting Bergen County, New Jersey.
You'll find the latest information about Bergen County area community events, entertainment, dining, healthy lifestyle options, shopping, home design, local business, kids and family activities, schools, real estate and more on mybergen.com. To visit mybergen.com, click here: http://mybergen.com/
