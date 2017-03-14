News By Tag
Aroma Bravo Whole Bean Coffee Highly Recommended for Pour Over Coffee
Many coffee aficionados consider Aroma Bravo Coffee to be the perfect companion for the pour over brewing technique.
Aroma Bravo, an organic coffee company, is one of the most recommended brands for making pour over coffee. It currently offers three roasts on Amazon: Light Roast, Medium Dark Roast, and French Roast. Since there's no particular roast type required for making pour over coffee, aficionados can freely choose whichever appeals most to their taste.
After trying Aroma Bravo's whole bean coffee selections, many have found that the coffees complement the pour-over way of brewing. The reason for this is the brand's use of organic non-GMO Arabica beans that hail from the famous mountains of Marcala, Honduras. Because the beans are grown organically and sourced from one of the world's best coffee bean suppliers, the resulting coffee is guaranteed to taste great especially when brewed manually.
As boiled water is gently poured over the freshly ground Aroma Bravo coffee, one can easily get lost in the delightful aroma that's released. Waiting for the last drop to finish can be frustrating for the pour over fan but it is well worth the wait. Once the coffee is ready, it is such a rewarding experience to finally indulge in the smooth and rich flavors of Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee.
The premium quality, delicious taste and great care that come with every bag of Aroma Bravo are just some of the reasons that make it favorite among pour over lovers online. Aficionados can get their favorite Light Roast, Medium Dark Roast or French Roast coffee at https://www.amazon.com/
About Aroma Bravo
Aroma Bravo sources only the best coffee beans from Marcala, Honduras. Highly recommended for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, Aroma Bravo Coffee is a must-have for aficionados of pour over coffee.
