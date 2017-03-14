News By Tag
SDFI®-TeleMedicine On A Breach-Busting Mission At Upcoming Annual Compliance Institute Conference
SDFI® (Secure Digital Forensic Imaging)-TeleMedicine hopes to lower that number of breaches in 2017 and beyond, with the SDFI Store and Send System, which they will showcase at booth 711 at the Health Care Compliance Association's (HCCA) Compliance Institute Conference, March 26th through March 29th , 2017 at the Gaylord National Hotel and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.
The Boulder City, Nevada-based company's Store and Send System utilizes military-grade, 256-Bit AES nested end-to-end encryption that protects patient health information. Accompanying SDFI Image Management forensic software tools like the SDFI Negative Invert Filter and the SDFI Loupe Tool help users see forensic evidence better.
"No one wants a data breach for their organization, but in today's world, this is a very real risk. Recently, intelligence agencies and hacker tools in the news have exposed numerous vulnerabilities in the devices we all use daily, such as in mobile devices and in laptop and desktop computers. Couple that with all the permission given to common apps these days, and you never know who is listening, or who is looking at your data," SDFI's Marketing Assistant, Julie Steeper says.
"The SDFI Store and Send System is the antidote for these risks. We want compliance officers and home healthcare workers performing continuity of care services for their patients to know that they can easily and securely store their PHI with our federally-approved encryption in our Image Management System. When they are ready, they can securely send their data to anyone in the world, using the SDFI Secure File Portal, then the recipients call the sender for a unique passphrase in order to access the data. We don't use cell phone cameras and we don't use the cloud. SDFI system-user data remains on their own laptop or on their organization's network, where it is encrypted. Not even an organization's I.T. department can see the data, ensuring complete chain of custody and compliance", Steeper adds.
In addition to their secure Store and Send System, CoN-certfied SDFI provides forensic photodocumentation products, education, services and support to hundreds of medical and legal professionals across the country, who assist with the reduction and elimination of physical violence.
SDFI offers two Camera Systems – The Standard SDFI® Camera System and the Contrast SDFI® Camera System. Both systems offer examiners and nurses the ability to take high-resolution RAW and .JPG forensic still photos and video, encrypt them using 256-Bit AES encryption in order to store them on their computers or networks, then electronically send them securely to recipients anywhere in the world. Recipients do not even need SDFI's software to access the sent files and videos. SDFI also offers Standard and Contrast "Add-On" options, allowing current SDFI clients to build their own SDFI System environments. Current SDFI clients can purchase SDFI training videos: a live, webcam-based training with a SDFI Technical Trainer, and a pre-recorded version – both of which are available for download after purchase from the SDFI Secure File Portal.
For more information, visit www.sdfi.com.
