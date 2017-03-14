 
Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514

John Ross Palmer unveils Independence supporting The H.E.A.R.T. Program

Artist John Ross Palmer has a keen understanding that support of his Houston community comes back tenfold to the growth and evolution of his career and business.
 
 
John Ross Palmer donates to The H.E.A.R.T. Program
John Ross Palmer donates to The H.E.A.R.T. Program
 
HOUSTON - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Artist John Ross Palmer unveiled his first distinct abstract series since 2014, Independence on the afternoon of March 4, 2017.  The ten-piece contemporary collection dedicated a percentage to Palmer's 2017 Charity of the Year, The H.E.A.R.T. Program.  Inspired by H.E.A.R.T.'s mission to provide "structured independence" to its trainees, Independence by Palmer featured just that ~ the combination of the beauty of abstract freedom, color and independence with an array of lines and organized form.  Attendees, including Palmer's elite collectors and H.E.A.R.T.'s top patrons, sipped champagne, admired the series and acquired artwork and unique gifts in support of H.E.A.R.T.

For the last five years of his Charity of the Year Program, Palmer kicked off his year of support by unveiling an art series inspired by the mission of the nonprofit and then donating a percentage of his sales to the charity.  In 2017, Palmer upped the ante, and, he pledged 25% of his business' total sales for the entire week preceding the Saturday unveiling.  Due in part to the sale of his massive 97" x 96" masterpiece "Miss Liberty", on Tuesday, March 7, Palmer and his husband and gallery co-owner Ryan Lindsay presented The H.E.A.R.T. Program with a check for $8,231.00 at their Board of Directors meeting.  This was the largest one-time donation from Palmer to his selected Charity of the Year since its inception.

"It was an unimaginable feeling of joy to make such a large donation to H.E.A.R.T.," gushed Palmer. "For my entire career, I've lived by the mantra that art is healing.  In recent years, it's become clear that art is also a powerful tool in my efforts to support the community that supports me and my business."  Over the course of his two-decade career as a professional artist, through art donations and direct giving, Palmer has provided hundreds of thousands of dollars for Houston-area nonprofits.

Prior Charity of the Year Honorees include Outreach United (2011), Heifer International (2012), Writers in the Schools (2013), the League of Women Voters Education Fund (2014), the Lone Star Veterans Association (2015) and Houston Habitat for Humanity (2016).

If you have any questions about John Ross Palmer's Independence art series or his Charity of the Year Program, please contact Gallery Co-Owner Ryan Lindsay at 713-861-6726 or Ryan@JohnPalmerArt.com.

Ryan Lindsay
7138616726
ryan@johnpalmerart.com
