John Ross Palmer unveils Independence supporting The H.E.A.R.T. Program
Artist John Ross Palmer has a keen understanding that support of his Houston community comes back tenfold to the growth and evolution of his career and business.
For the last five years of his Charity of the Year Program, Palmer kicked off his year of support by unveiling an art series inspired by the mission of the nonprofit and then donating a percentage of his sales to the charity. In 2017, Palmer upped the ante, and, he pledged 25% of his business' total sales for the entire week preceding the Saturday unveiling. Due in part to the sale of his massive 97" x 96" masterpiece "Miss Liberty", on Tuesday, March 7, Palmer and his husband and gallery co-owner Ryan Lindsay presented The H.E.A.R.T. Program with a check for $8,231.00 at their Board of Directors meeting. This was the largest one-time donation from Palmer to his selected Charity of the Year since its inception.
"It was an unimaginable feeling of joy to make such a large donation to H.E.A.R.T.,"
Prior Charity of the Year Honorees include Outreach United (2011), Heifer International (2012), Writers in the Schools (2013), the League of Women Voters Education Fund (2014), the Lone Star Veterans Association (2015) and Houston Habitat for Humanity (2016).
If you have any questions about John Ross Palmer's Independence art series or his Charity of the Year Program, please contact Gallery Co-Owner Ryan Lindsay at 713-861-6726 or Ryan@JohnPalmerArt.com.
Contact
Ryan Lindsay
7138616726
ryan@johnpalmerart.com
