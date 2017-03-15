Solvitur Systems Receives U.S. SBA HUBZone Certification LEESBURG, Va. - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Solvitur Systems, LLC, is very pleased to announce that the company has been certified as a participant in the U.S. Small Business Administration's HUBZone Program.



The purpose of the Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) Program is to increase employment opportunities, investment, and economic development in distressed urban and rural communities – historically underutilized business zones - by providing Federal contracting opportunities to qualified HUBZone small business concerns (SBCs).



"The HUBZone Certification provides us additional tools to successfully participate in government contracting opportunities. We are committed to growing our business in the federal marketplace and enhancing relationships with our teaming partners while, creating employment and economic opportunities." said Mr. Ade Odutola, Founder & Managing Director of Solvitur Systems LLC.



"2016 was a good year for our firm with milestone achievements and challenging objectives that we reached and exceeded. We have had a great start to 2017 and we are very excited about the rest of the year and beyond." said Mr. Odutola.



About Solvitur Systems LLC

Solvitur Systems, LLC is a Cybersecurity and Information Assurance consulting firm. We provide cyber risk management and compliance management solutions to commercial and public sector organizations. We are a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) certified 8(a) and HUBZone firm. Our offices are located in Leesburg, VA.



Contact

Nimi Rodriguez

Solvitur Systems LLC

7033483544

