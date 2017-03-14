 

March 2017
Bridgeport solution enables Midwest contractor to meet demanding schedule in completion of large-scale building renovation

Electrical contractor takes advantage of Bridgeport's new Mighty-Merge® multi-port transition couplings for major project
 
Bridgeport's family of Mighty-Merge multi-port transition fittings
Bridgeport's family of Mighty-Merge multi-port transition fittings
STRATFORD, Conn. - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- If timing is everything, then for a Midwest electrical contractor the timing could not have been better. The contractor was awarded a fast-paced rewiring job of a major automotive design facility and office building just after the contractor became aware of Bridgeport's new line of Mighty-Merge multi-port transition fittings. Here was a solution that would make the contractor's job easier and quicker.

It was immediately evident that to join MC cable and have the exposed conductors pass through one-inch EMT, compared to connecting MC branch circuits to boxes or wire-ways then change to strut-mounted EMT, was not the way to go. Bridgeport Fittings' new Mighty-Merge multi-port, cable-to-MC transition couplings provide superior cable management and workmanship by bringing multiple AC/MC/MCI-A/HCF/MC-PCS cables into one EMT conduit. Besides the speed at which the electrical contractor could complete the installation project, the Bridgeport solution also saved time in helping the contractor manage and identify circuits. "Overall, the Bridgeport solution helped to keep the job on schedule, reduce man-hours and promote good workmanship – three keys to success on any job," noted Eric Cerasale, Bridgeport's technical marketing manager.

The new cETLus-Listed family of fittings comes with two, three or four ports (4156-DC, 4357-DC, 4457-DC) that are ideal for installing in an enclosure with a limited number of knockouts. The Bridgeport solution means contractors have fewer boxes, connectors and fasteners to deal with, increasing productivity and efficiency. In addition, the multi-port transition fittings can be pre-fabricated with bent or cut lengths of EMT and Armored Cable for even more time and labor savings in the field.

Bridgeport's multi-port fittings are part of Bridgeport's full range of electrical solutions that can be found in the "Wall of Orange™" – a completely stocked selection of quality electrical fittings and innovative product solutions available from major electrical distributorships across the U.S. and Canada.

For more information about Bridgeport's solutions that help contractors become more productive on the job site, contact: Bridgeport Fittings, Inc., 705 Lordship Blvd., Stratford, CT 06615; Tel: (203) 377-5944; Fax: (203) 381-3488; or visit Bridgeport's Website at www.bptfittings.com.

