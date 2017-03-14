Country(s)
Bridgeport solution enables Midwest contractor to meet demanding schedule in completion of large-scale building renovation
Electrical contractor takes advantage of Bridgeport's new Mighty-Merge® multi-port transition couplings for major project
It was immediately evident that to join MC cable and have the exposed conductors pass through one-inch EMT, compared to connecting MC branch circuits to boxes or wire-ways then change to strut-mounted EMT, was not the way to go. Bridgeport Fittings' new Mighty-Merge multi-port, cable-to-MC transition couplings provide superior cable management and workmanship by bringing multiple AC/MC/MCI-A/
The new cETLus-Listed family of fittings comes with two, three or four ports (4156-DC, 4357-DC, 4457-DC) that are ideal for installing in an enclosure with a limited number of knockouts. The Bridgeport solution means contractors have fewer boxes, connectors and fasteners to deal with, increasing productivity and efficiency. In addition, the multi-port transition fittings can be pre-fabricated with bent or cut lengths of EMT and Armored Cable for even more time and labor savings in the field.
Bridgeport's multi-port fittings are part of Bridgeport's full range of electrical solutions that can be found in the "Wall of Orange™" – a completely stocked selection of quality electrical fittings and innovative product solutions available from major electrical distributorships across the U.S. and Canada.
For more information about Bridgeport's solutions that help contractors become more productive on the job site, contact: Bridgeport Fittings, Inc., 705 Lordship Blvd., Stratford, CT 06615; Tel: (203) 377-5944; Fax: (203) 381-3488; or visit Bridgeport's Website at www.bptfittings.com.
