Curvy Girls Rock: Web Series Launches Second Indiegogo Crowdfunding Campaign
Alejandra Paz
PR/Marketing Manager, Curvy Girls Rock
apaz@harlemfusionstudios.com
New York, NY, March 20, 2017 – Creator of internationally acclaimed, My Story (http://www.harlemfusionstudios.com/
Created and primarily led by women, Curvy Girls Rock is a fun and sexy ensemble series featuring a diverse and well-rounded cast that will bring a fresh perspective and rich storylines to the media landscape. Through its characters' backgrounds in the arts, media, and business, the series also aspires to represent on screen the 67% of American plus-size women who have been long misrepresented and ignored by the media. Its unique approach to telling stories about plus-size women and issues surrounding body positivity and image will also be a catalyst to continue conversations surrounding these topics and beauty diversity.
"We are truly excited about filming the first season on April 29," said Curvy Girls Rock writer, Shakesha Williams. "We are counting on the support of our fans and followers to continuously bring these amazing stories to life and to show that women of all sizes are sexy, desirable, smart, and powerful."
Those interested in supporting Curvy Girls Rock, should visit https://www.indiegogo.com/
If you would like more information about Curvy Girls Rock or an interview with creator, Shakesha Williams, please contact Alejandra Paz at apaz@harlemfusionstudios.com.
###
Press Contacts:
Harlem Fusion Studios Website:http://www.harlemfusionstudios.com/
Curvy Girls Rock Instagram: @curvygirlsrockseries
Curvy Girls Rock Twitter: @cgrseries
Contact
Alejandra Paz
***@harlemfusionstudios.com
End
