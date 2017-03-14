 
March 2017
Curvy Girls Rock: Web Series Launches Second Indiegogo Crowdfunding Campaign

 
 
NEW YORK - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact:

Alejandra Paz

PR/Marketing Manager, Curvy Girls Rock

apaz@harlemfusionstudios.com

New York, NY, March 20, 2017 – Creator of internationally acclaimed, My Story (http://www.harlemfusionstudios.com/mystoryfilm/), writer Shakesha Williams has launched a second crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo (https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/curvy-girls-rock-series-part-2-film-television#/backers) to support the production and filming of Curvy Girls Rock, a web series following the lives of five plus-size women living in New York City and their exploration on career, relationships, and love. Currently slated to begin filming Season 1 on April 29, 2017, the campaign seeks to raise $45,000 for the development and filming costs of the series.

Created and primarily led by women, Curvy Girls Rock is a fun and sexy ensemble series featuring a diverse and well-rounded cast that will bring a fresh perspective and rich storylines to the media landscape. Through its characters' backgrounds in the arts, media, and business, the series also aspires to represent on screen the 67% of American plus-size women who have been long misrepresented and ignored by the media. Its unique approach to telling stories about plus-size women and issues surrounding body positivity and image will also be a catalyst to continue conversations surrounding these topics and beauty diversity.

"We are truly excited about filming the first season on April 29," said Curvy Girls Rock writer, Shakesha Williams. "We are counting on the support of our fans and followers to continuously bring these amazing stories to life and to show that women of all sizes are sexy, desirable, smart, and powerful."

Those interested in supporting Curvy Girls Rock, should visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/curvy-girls-rock-serie... to learn more and to discover how to help spread the word via social media. In exchange for a contribution, a series of "perks" or benefits can also be found, including tickets to the premiere, the opportunity to participate in an upcoming episode of the show, direct access to the cast and producers of the show, and the chance to be an extra or become a character on the show with a speaking role.

If you would like more information about Curvy Girls Rock or an interview with creator, Shakesha Williams, please contact Alejandra Paz at apaz@harlemfusionstudios.com.

Press Contacts:

Harlem Fusion Studios Website:http://www.harlemfusionstudios.com/

Curvy Girls Rock Instagram: @curvygirlsrockseries

Curvy Girls Rock Twitter: @cgrseries

Alejandra Paz
***@harlemfusionstudios.com
Email:***@harlemfusionstudios.com Email Verified
Tags:Entertainment, Web Series, Crowdfunding
Industry:Media
Location:New York City - New York - United States
