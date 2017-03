Legendary Comedian Marty Allen Turns 95 With Lifetime Achievement Comedy Legend Award

Birthday Celebration & Show Following at The South Point Hotel & Casino Showroom, Thursday March 23, 2017 - 7:30 PM

Beloved Comedian Marty Allen Turns 95

Marty Allen's been called "one of the most recognizable faces in America." He rose to fame with the late Steve Rossi, part of Allen & Rossi; then veered off on a solo career, performing and making audiences laugh for more than 70 years.A regular on Hollywood Squares, Mike Douglas, Ed Sullivan, Hollywood Palace and countless other shows, Marty is best known for his quick wit, outrageous (but still wholesome) comedy and his trademark tag-line "Hello Dere!"Allen will celebrate his 95th at the South Point Casino Showroom, performing with his wife and musical comedy partner (of 33 years,) Karon Kate Blackwell, along with a cadre of celebrity friends, family and fans on Thursday, March 23, at 7:30 PM. Tickets for the event are $25 and on sale at the South Point Showroom box office.Earlier that evening, he'll receive the Comedy Legend Award presented by BOSE PROFESSIONAL and the the Producers Choice Honors at the inaugural LAS VEGAS FAME AWARDS which will take place at the Hard Rock LIVE.ABOUT THE SOUTH POINT SHOWROOMThe 400-seat South Point Casino Showroom is a top Las Vegas destination for live entertainment;hosting memorable musical artists including Bill Medley, Tony Orlando, Frankie Avalon, The Lettermen and Tower of Power. The Showroom also hosts great comedy, a chance to laugh your head off at the likes of Rob Schneider, Jim Breuer, Jay Mohr and Pablo Francisco. Rest of the week, the dance floor comes alive with acts from the Spazmatics to Gregg Austin's M-Town and more.Michael Gaughan's South Point anchors the south side of the Vegas Strip. Along with its spectacular Showroom, the resort offers a full spectrum of top-notch amenities for locals and Las Vegas visitors alike.