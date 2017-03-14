News By Tag
Legendary Comedian Marty Allen Turns 95 With Lifetime Achievement Comedy Legend Award
Birthday Celebration & Show Following at The South Point Hotel & Casino Showroom, Thursday March 23, 2017 - 7:30 PM
A regular on Hollywood Squares, Mike Douglas, Ed Sullivan, Hollywood Palace and countless other shows, Marty is best known for his quick wit, outrageous (but still wholesome) comedy and his trademark tag-line "Hello Dere!"
Allen will celebrate his 95th at the South Point Casino Showroom, performing with his wife and musical comedy partner (of 33 years,) Karon Kate Blackwell, along with a cadre of celebrity friends, family and fans on Thursday, March 23, at 7:30 PM. Tickets for the event are $25 and on sale at the South Point Showroom box office.
Earlier that evening, he'll receive the Comedy Legend Award presented by BOSE PROFESSIONAL and the the Producers Choice Honors at the inaugural LAS VEGAS FAME AWARDS which will take place at the Hard Rock LIVE.
The 400-seat South Point Casino Showroom is a top Las Vegas destination for live entertainment;
Michael Gaughan's South Point anchors the south side of the Vegas Strip. Along with its spectacular Showroom, the resort offers a full spectrum of top-notch amenities for locals and Las Vegas visitors alike.
